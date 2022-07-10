Prince William County Police discover over 20k pills in fire extinguisher

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested the second suspect believed to be involved in a burglary at a Fashion Time store in Woodbridge early last month. On the morning of June 6, officers arrived at the scene of a reported burglary at a Fashion Time store, located at 2700 Potomac Mills Circle in Woodbridge. At the scene, the store manager told police that while he was approaching the store, which was not opened at the time, he saw a man and a woman inside. The manager told police that he confronted the two individuals and they fled the scene. The manager then inspected the store and found several watches missing.

