Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Finds regular home at second base

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Newman will start at second base and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Brewers....

www.cbssports.com

The Associated Press

Red Sox 2B Story hit in hand while swinging, leaves game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story left a game at Tampa Bay on Tuesday night after being hit by a ball in the hand while swinging. Story has a bruised right hand after being struck there in the fifth inning while offering at a pitch from Rays right-hander Corey Kluber. He dropped his bat and walked up the third-base line, where he was checked by a trainer.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Luis Arraez absent from Twins' lineup against Brewers

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Aaron Ashby and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Twins are holding the lefty-hitting Arraez out against Milwaukee's southpaw. Byron Buxton will cover the designated hitter and leadoff roles while Gilberto Celestino starts in center field and bats ninth. Jose Miranda will start on first base and bat fifth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Zach Sawchenko: Finds deal with Carolina

Sawchenko has reportedly signed a two-way contract with the Hurricanes, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Sawchenko was not qualified by the Sharks and became an unrestricted free agent. He'll follow fellow former Sharks Brent Burns and Lane Pederson to the Hurricanes' organization, where Sawchenko is projected to slot in as a minor-league goalie. He's unlikely to see much NHL time in 2022-23 -- Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta will begin the year with the big club, and Pyotr Kochetkov is likely ahead of Sawchenko on the depth chart. The length of Sawchenko's new deal is not yet known.
RALEIGH, NC
Sportsnaut

Andrew Benintendi among 10 unvaccinated Kansas City Royals players out for Blue Jays series

All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi and the Kansas City Royals are set to embark on a four-game series up north against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. Well, we thought that would be the case. Unfortunately for the last-place Royals, Benintendi will be among 10 Royals players unable to make the trip to Canada because they remain unvaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Leaves team, may get weekend start

Verlander didn't accompany the Astros to Anaheim for their ongoing series with the Angels this week while he tends to what manager Dusty Baker called a "family issue," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander had been a candidate to start Thursday's series finale with the Angels on six...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Won't play during series in Toronto

Dozier is unable to enter Canada for the four-game series in Toronto this weekend due to his vaccination status, so he'll be placed on the restricted list Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Dozier is one of several players for the Royals who are unvaccinated and won't be able to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Spencer Turnbull: Steps back on mound

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Turnbull (elbow) has recently thrown a couple bullpen sessions at the team's extended spring training complex in Lakeland, Fla., Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Detroit isn't closing the door on Turnbull making enough progress over the next month or two to put himself...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Taylor (shoulder) isn't starting Wednesday against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Taylor will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game as he continues to deal with right shoulder soreness. Kyle Isbel is taking over in center field and batting eighth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Not available Monday

Merrifield (toe) won't play in either end of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. For the first time in 553 games, Merrifield will not be in the starting lineup for the Royals as he nurses a ligament injury to his right big toe. Merrifield owns a .240 average with five homers, 36 RBI, 45 runs and 14 stolen bases over 338 at-bats in 84 games this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Takes seat Wednesday

Ruf isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Ruf has started mainly against left-handed pitchers recently and will be out of the lineup for the fifth time in the last 10 games since right-hander Zac Gallen is on the mound for Arizona. Brandon Belt is serving as the designated hitter while LaMonte Wade starts at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Two extra-base hits in loss

Melendez went 2-for-5 with a triple, a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Tigers. Melendez hit a leadoff triple in the first inning and scored on an Andrew Benintendi single. In the ninth, Melendez added a double, but he was left on base. The catcher is 8-for-33 (.242) with three homers in his last nine games. With Whit Merrifield (toe) and Michael Taylor (shoulder) out of action, Melendez has gotten some looks as the leadoff hitter. He's slashing .221/.314/.413 with nine homers, two triples, nine doubles, 25 RBI and 22 runs scored in 60 contests.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Angels and Astros meet, winner takes 3-game series

Houston Astros (57-29, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (38-50, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (8-4, 2.64 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (2-3, 4.22 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -160, Angels +137; over/under is 8...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Inefficient in scoreless outing

Wainwright did not factor in the decision against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing four hits and four walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings. It was a strange outing for the veteran hurler -- though he didn't allow any runs, he needed 114 pitches to get through 5.1 innings, and he issued four walks while hitting two batters. It looked like Wainwright would manage a win when he departed with a five-run lead, but Los Angeles staged a late comeback that left him with a no-decision. The right-hander is 0-2 through three outings in July, though he's posted a 2.70 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 20 innings during that span.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Scratched with back stiffness

Senzel was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Yankees due to mid-back stiffness, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel was penciled in to start in center field, but he was a late removal from the lineup due to the back issue. He missed a few games with a lower-back strain during the first half of June, but he returned without a trip to the injured list and didn't appear to have any further issues until Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Braves' William Contreras: On bench Monday

Contreras is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets. Though he was named to the National League's All-Star team Sunday, Contreras remains a part-time player for Atlanta. With Travis d'Arnaud locked in as Atlanta's No. 1 catcher and with Marcell Ozuna secure as the team's everyday designated hitter now that the team is back to full strength in the outfield, Contreras could struggle to receive more than three or four starts during Atlanta's final seven games before the All-Star break.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Placed on paternity list

McNeil was placed on the paternity list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. As expected, McNeil will be away from the team for up to a few days while spending time with his family. Travis Jankowski (hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday and will replace McNeil on the active roster.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Eyeing weekend return

Hicks (shin), who is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, said he's hopeful to return to the starting nine for this weekend's series with the Red Sox, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports. Hicks' comments would seem to indicate he's also ruling himself out for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

