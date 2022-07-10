ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Christian Bale reveals why Gorr's 'never-ending' scream was too freaky for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

By Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GAP1s_0gas2bPd00

LOS ANGELES – If you're thinking Christian Bale's hideous villain Gorr the God Butcher will haunt you forever after seeing "Thor: Love and Thunder," be thankful you never heard the Gorr infinity scream.

That's right, Bale unleashed an impromptu and prolonged Gorr super-howl on his first day of filming director Taika Waititi's Marvel film.

"There was this scream that was never-ending," says Bale, laughing about the dark moment now. "It was a scream people might have thought was ending soon. But, no, it kept going and going and going, I could tell, no one quite knew what to think.

"That scene will never see the light of day."

But it's all part of Bale's process of finding the right villain mode in "Love and Thunder," the quirky superhero adventure anchored in Chris Hemsworth's often hilarious Thor, who has recovered his god bod .

Bale's deathly, head-scarred Gorr, whose inky mouth drips black bile, is charged with bringing the fear.

"That was my job, to come in and provide that creepiness element," says Bale, 48. "You have to find that edge, what's too little, what's too much. And hit the right note."

Even if that note does not involve a shriek from hell.

Chris Hemsworth: His muscles are insane in 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' but his wife doesn't love the beef

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j8U97_0gas2bPd00
Christian Bale terrifies as Gorr the God Butcher in "Thor: Love and Thunder." Jasin Boland

Bale, unrecognizable in his Oscar-nominated role as Dick Cheney in 2018's "Vice" and who famously lost more than 60 pounds for the thriller "The Machinist," focused on finding his Gorr for his return to superhero movies following the "Dark Knight" franchise.

Amid the pandemic, the Welsh-born actor worked with the makeup team over Zoom to mold Gorr, the once-pious man who turns deity serial killer after his god Rapu lets his daughter (played by Hemsworth's real-life daughter India, 10) die.

The hideous prosthetic-heavy look took four hours in the makeup chair before going on the set each day. Bale would listen to music like the "fantastically Gorr-like" Bruce Haack album "The Electric Lucifer" to help get in the moody mindset during the lengthy process.

The physical result is outright terrifying for most. For Bale's two children, Emmeline, 17, and Joseph, 7 (both play children of New Asgard in the film), the look was just kind of Dad's thing after the first family unveiling.

"There's always a look, they assess it for a minute or two, then it's like 'All right, we get it,'" Bale says. "And then it's just, 'Dad.'"

Filming brought out Bale's Gorr intensity experimentation. Before the silenced Gorr scream, Bale had thrown himself into a strange improvised dance he describes as "a demented nun."

That, too, was scrapped.

Will Thor return? Chris Hemsworth found 'Love and Thunder' end-credits scene 'a surprise' (spoilers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02pWBo_0gas2bPd00
Christian Bale is ready for his closeup as the freaky Gorr in "Thor: Love and Thunder." Marvel Studios

Hemsworth says now of Bale's early Gorr filming days: "I remember thinking this is scary as hell. And, like, is this too intense?"

After three days of Gorr turned to 11 on the villain scale, Bale pulled Waititi aside.

"I asked him, 'Am I in the wrong movie or am I totally getting this wrong?'" Bale recalls. "(Waititi) actually said to me, 'Well, I'm glad you said it.' I said, 'That's cryptic. Do you want more or less?' But we figured it out."

The trial and error as Bale tossed out moments never ended entirely. It was RIP for one scene where Gorr carves off the head tattoos that served as symbols of his devotion to Rapu, the god he came to loathe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KgJbR_0gas2bPd00
Christian Bale and his wife Sibi Blazic "Thor: Love And Thunder." VALERIE MACON, AFP via Getty Images

"We shot scenes where (Gorr) is cutting himself and there was black blood oozing down," says Bale, who seems disappointed that moment didn't make the PG-13 film from Disney/Marvel. "The powers that be decided that was perhaps too much for everybody. We pushed it too far. But we knew where the edge was."

The lightened-up Bale even larked about as Gorr in between scenes with the children who play his hostages.

Mighty Thors: How 'Thor' stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson bulked up for their roles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wWiLa_0gas2bPd00
Christian Bale dialed it back some as Gorr the God Butcher in the PG-13 "Thor: Love and Thunder." Marvel Studios via AP

"The kids realized that I was just a silly bloke under this terrible makeup," Bale says. "They would grab my sword, ask me to do tricks with the black bile in my mouth. I became a circus figure."

Or a figure with revealed heart. Hemsworth says Gorr is his favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe villain because of Bale's eventual "nuanced performance."

"He brings empathy and humor to someone doing terrible, twisted things," Hemsworth says. "Christian is the master of that."

Hemsworth witnessed that empathy in a scene with India in which Bale cries mournfully holding his screen daughter.

"Chris was sitting off-camera, like a good dad," says Bale. who praised India for ensuring the scene worked by acting sympathetic with her gruesome screen partner.  "I was crying my eyes out. Just bawling. And India is totally going along with it. In between takes, she would be like 'Ewww!' But she was impeccable."

'Thor: Love and Thunder' review: Magic, music and muscle fuel Marvel's heartfelt superhero jam

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Christian Bale reveals why Gorr's 'never-ending' scream was too freaky for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Why did she return to Thor? Because Natalie Portman is 'really trying to impress' her children with her movie roles

Natalie Portman is “really trying to impress” her children with her movie roles. The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star has 11-year-old son Aleph and five-year-old daughter Amalia with her husband Benjamin Millepied and she has admitted that she is in a “phase” where she wants to wow her little ones with her work, a reason she is reprising her role as Jane Foster after eight years since ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in 2013.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Bruce Haack
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Christian Bale
Distractify

Jim Carrey Fans Worried After Seeing Online Ads About His "Heartbreaking Passing" — What's Going On?

Another day, another celebrity hoax, we suppose? It seems that every few months, the internet trolls get a little bored and decide to make up some terribly inaccurate information about a celeb. Naturally, it goes viral, and even though the claim is usually lacking substantial evidence and makes absolutely no sense, people somehow believe it. And then they send the post to their friends and share the news on Twitter and fuel this falsehood even more. Make. It. Stop.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mighty Thor#Thor Movie#Scream#Film Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Chris Hemsworth Reveals Brother Liam Was Almost Cast as Thor: ‘I Think My Audition Sucked’

Click here to read the full article. Since there were already three (and counting) Spider-Men, why not a trio of Thors? “Thor: Love and Thunder” star Chris Hemsworth revealed that his younger brother Liam Hemsworth was “almost cast” as the Marvel superhero and Asgardian god. With older brother Luke Hemsworth already playing the actor version of Thor in both “Ragnarok” and “Love and Thunder,” it only makes sense for Liam to be a multiverse alternative version to Chris’ character. “He was one of the first people who got right down to the wire on getting the part so, I don’t know, I...
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

How Much Shorter Is Natalie Portman Than Her ‘Thor’ Co-Star Chris Hemsworth?

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth’s on-screen partnership is an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, filming scenes together required some ingenuity because of their severe height difference. The production team found a way, and Natalie Portman’s height doesn’t stop her from wielding Mjolnir in the new Thor: Love and Thunder. So, how tall is Natalie Portman compared to Chris Hemsworth?
MOVIES
The Independent

Alicia Silverstone calls Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson’s Clueless homage ‘amazing’

Alicia Silverstone has given her seal of approval after Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson recreated one of her classic looks from the cult 1990s film Clueless. Portman first shared the image of her and Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Thompson to her Instagram on Wednesday with the caption: “Having a Clueless @thorofficial moment during yesterday’s junket @tessamaethompson ❤️ + ⚡️”.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is a Grand Disappointment

Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder shows off his naked derriere, as well as lets his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) wield his mighty hammer, in Thor: Love and Thunder. Given Marvel’s trademark sexlessness, however, those risqué touches don’t change the fundamental PG-13 nature of director Taika Waititi’s second Marvel go-round, which follows in the goofy footsteps of his prior Thor: Ragnarok, albeit to lesser rewards. A rambunctious action-comedy cast in brilliant Day-Glo colors and set to the anthemic rock of Guns N’ Roses, Waititi's latest MCU effort works overtime to muster up hard-hitting humor and romantic pathos. Yet the strain shows, resulting in a wannabe-rollicking adventure that overdoses on one title element at the expense of the other.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Megan Fox Explains Why She Felt The Need To Ask Beau Machine Gun Kelly If He Was Breastfed As A Baby

Musician turned actor and director Machine Gun Kelly and Jennifer’s Body star Megan Fox have raised more than a few eyebrows over the course of their very public, very unorthodox relationship. The now engaged couple have been open about their strange interactions, even admitting to drinking each other's blood. Comparably, Fox asking Kelly whether or not he was breastfed as a baby doesn’t seem like a huge deal, but she has revealed the reason why she asks her “future baby daddy” such random and off the wall questions.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

533K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy