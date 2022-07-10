ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MN

Affordable health screenings coming to Cambridge in August

County News Review
County News Review
 3 days ago

Residents living in and around the Cambridge area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

Christ the King Catholic Church, which is located at 315 Fern St. N in Cambridge, will host this community event on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Screenings can check for:

 The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health;

 HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels;

 Diabetes risk;

 Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis;

 Kidney and thyroid function, and more.

Pre-registration is required for the screenings, which are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors.

For more information or to register, call 1-877-237-1354 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

Ramsey County passes ordinance banning smoking on county property

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — On Tuesday, the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners approved and passed an ordinance that will ban smoking and vaping on county property and facilities, to go into effect Aug. 26. The Ramsey County Smoking and Commercial Tobacco Use Ordinance is meant to curb tobacco use,...
CBS Minnesota

Inflation is forcing Minnesota farmers to make changes

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- From gas to groceries, Americans are feeling the stress of rising prices. A new report released Wednesday showed inflation surged 9.1 percent in June, the most since 1981.Rising prices are also impacting Minnesota farmers. Kevin Freking stopped by Tractor Supply Company in Inver Grove heights Wednesday to pick up a few parts. He said inflation is impacting his 40-acre hay farm in New Prague, forcing him to make changes."This year it's everything, its fuel, fertilizer, herbicide," Freking said. "It's all the way down to the twine that we use, it's, costs have gone up on...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Cambridge, MN
Government
City
Cambridge, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Overturning the 2040 Plan was a terrible error

At MN350, we are committed to building a more racially just, sustainable future for Minnesotans in the face of climate change. In Minneapolis, the 2040 Plan outlines one possible path to that future by undoing the strict zoning limitations put in place in the 1960s and 70s, which banned new multifamily housing in large swaths […] The post Overturning the 2040 Plan was a terrible error appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
point2homes.com

3458 Pilgrim Lane N, Plymouth, Hennepin County, MN, 55441

Completely renovated 3BR 2BA detached townhome in Tiburon, Plymouth. New windows. New mechanicals. Main level vaulted ceiling. Updated kitchen featuring new enameled cabinets with 42" uppers, SST appliances, farmhouse sink, butcherblock countertops, lighting, and more. Two updated bathrooms. New flooring throughout. Fresh ceiling & wall paint throughout in 2018. 200 SF Sunroom converted to all-season with mini-split heat/AC. Complete list of Home Improvements in MLS Supplements. Extra deep 20x23 garage with 2 large south-facing windows and lots of storage space. Tiburon HOA amenities include an in-ground heated pool, clubhouse, play area, common garden, and acres of walking and biking trails. Low HOA dues include snow/lawn care. Move-in ready. Sellers prefer early August 8-12 closing date.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota’s 2020 Teacher of the Year leaves the classroom

This story comes to you through a partnership with https://sahanjournal.com/, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to covering Minnesota's immigrants and communities of color. A few days before the end of the school year, Qorsho Hassan gathered her second graders for their daily morning meeting at Echo Park Elementary School, in Burnsville. She had some hard news to share, she told them, but it was happy news too.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The King Catholic Church#Hdl#Ldl Cholesterol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stroke
MinnPost

Hennepin County Sheriff Hutchinson accused of creating hostile work environment

Tom Lyden reports for FOX 9: “Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson is seeking permanent disability for PTSD even as members of his command staff have made a complaint that he created a hostile and discriminatory work environment, FOX 9 has learned. The FOX 9 Investigators have obtained personal text messages and office emails that members of the sheriff’s command staff provided in April to an outside investigator hired by Hennepin County to review the allegations. … Sheriff Hutchinson’s high-profile troubles began Dec. 8 after leaving a law enforcement conference in Alexandria when he rolled his county-issued SUV on I-94 while traveling at 126 mph. In personal text messages Hutchinson sent to a member of his command staff in the weeks and months after the drunk driving crash, he makes derogatory racial and homophobic comments.”
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Keep your summer safe: lock your doors and be aware

Summer in Eden Prairie offers many opportunities: afternoons at the beach, picnics in the park, walking the city’s many trails, and backyard barbecuing. It also offers thieves many opportunities that can ruin the fun. For example, a burglar hit the southwest corner of Eden Prairie, walking into several homes unabated and stealing cash, credit cards, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
tcbmag.com

Door to Door to Danger

A delivery driver was assaulted and carjacked on the University of Minnesota campus in mid-April. Last July, a DoorDash delivery driver was shot and wounded in Minneapolis’ Hawthorne neighborhood during an attempted carjacking. Recently, the family of Amir Locke, killed during a no-knock warrant police raid of his cousin’s house, says Locke had a permit to carry a gun for protection in part because he was a delivery driver for DoorDash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Owner abruptly closes St. Anthony bar, fires staff via email

The owner of The Unofficial, a dive bar in St. Anthony, suddenly closed the bar down and fired all the staff, who allege he fostered a "toxic, volatile work environment." The business posted on its Facebook page that it was closed temporarily "for some much needed updates." The comments on the post are filled with customers criticizing owner, Chris Christopherson, for allegedly mistreating his employees.
SAINT ANTHONY, MN
mprnews.org

Relative of deceased Maplewood family asks public to avoid rumor

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting about Minnesota's new immigrants and refugees. MPR News is a partner with Sahan Journal and will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. The grandfather of three children who police believe were drowned...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
KARE 11

One dead, two injured in Anoka County head-on crash

WYOMING, Minn. — A two-vehicle, head-on crash in Wyoming, Minnesota left one person dead and two injured Monday morning. The Chisago County Dispatch Center received a call at 10:48 a.m. for a shoplifting that occurred at the Cartfull retail store in North Branch, according to a press release from authorities. Shortly after, one of the employees was able to provide police with the suspects' vehicle description and license plate.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
County News Review

County News Review

Isanti County, MN
153
Followers
207
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

County News Review serves Isanti & Chisago counties. Dating back to 1874, ECM Post-Review merged with Isanti County News in 2019 to form the County News Review. Publishing on Thursdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.countynewsreview.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/

Comments / 0

Community Policy