Affordable health screenings coming to Cambridge in August

Residents living in and around the Cambridge area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

Christ the King Catholic Church, which is located at 315 Fern St. N in Cambridge, will host this community event on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Screenings can check for:

 The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health;

 HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels;

 Diabetes risk;

 Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis;

 Kidney and thyroid function, and more.

Pre-registration is required for the screenings, which are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors.

For more information or to register, call 1-877-237-1354 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com.