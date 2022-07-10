ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter encourages community participation in remarks to Exchange Club

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
Albany City Manager Steven Carter speaks to the Exchange Club of Albany at the club’s recent meeting. Special Photo

ALBANY — Albany City Manager Steven Carter told members of the Exchange Club of Albany recently that all citizens can help make Albany a destination city.

Carter, a U.S. Air Force veteran with more than 30 years of experience in information technology and strategic leadership, has achieved success at every level during his career. As Albany’s city manager, he provides management oversight for all city departments.

During his appearance at the Exchange Club meeting, Carter talked about what he thought is important to the city of Albany and how we all can participate in making the city a destination that everyone wants to come to.

Carter said he would like all city employees to protect the city’s brand, which he said is about making sure that employees present and be the best they can be.

“Just like all the Exchange symbol on your shirts, that means something when you go out and you have these shirts on,” Carter said. “People expect for you to carry yourself a certain way to be a quality, professional and kind individual.”

Carter said he would like to change the narrative about crime.

“How do we make the change? he asked. “Crime does not care about your political background. We have to pull together as one group and agree to help our political leaders and the law enforcement groups with the problems we are facing. Our people of the city need to work with organizations to help with the homeless, housing, youth, poverty and people that believe crime pays, to change their mindset.

“Your city government can’t solve these problems with a political resolution. We absolutely, positively need assistance of the people in the community that are willing to do whatever is necessary to change attitudes and the mindset in the community.”

The city manager said he would like to see the Flint River running through the city used as more of a destination point for people.

“People ask, ‘Why doesn’t the city build something like a zip line?” Carter said. “The answer to this question is, the city cannot build everything, such as a building here, or grocery store there. We need the private sector to plan and build the building or business; however, we will assist them by being business friendly, the same way we are getting businesses to move downtown.

“A project the city is working on is the restoration of the Gordon Hotel, the developers are making plans to turn it back into a hotel. Albany is the hub of southwest Georgia. Albany provides the fuel for the area. If we fail, so does southwest Georgia.”

Carter told club members about the city’s six-week “Government 101” course that is held every Monday from 6-8 p.m., except Mondays that are holidays. The classes move around each department with a presentation on how they contribute to the success of the city. He encouraged everyone to participate in the program so that they’d feel comfortable working with city staff.

After his presentation, Carter answered a few questions from club members.

Where does the money from the speed cameras go?

It is specifically going to Public Safety, such things as putting up new lights and signage around the school zones for safety.

Can you use the money to hire new police officers and raise their salary?

No, it does not go into the city coffers, or to officers’ salary increase. The city is working on salary increases and accepting applications to become a police officer. However, we cannot use any of the civil fine monies from the cameras for salary. It is extremely difficult to hire police officers with our country’s environment.

How do the speed zone camera work?

When lights are flashing in the school zone, you must slow down to the posted speed limit or the camera will take your picture and you will receive a ticket. When the school zone lights are not flashing, the camera is looking for high-speed MPH over the regular speed limit. It snaps your picture and your ticket will arrive in the mail.

What are the plans to improve recreation, such as softball, baseball and football?

We are in the process of bringing our recreation department up to speed. For the last several years, we have not put forth the money to support the recreation department. Plans are in place to improve the department. We have budgeted $18 million for recreation this year.

