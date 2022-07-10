ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air District issues air quality advisory for Monday, July 11

By Tori Gaines
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — An air quality advisory for Monday, July 11 has been issued by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD).

Smoke from the Washburn Fire in Yosemite could impact the North and East Bay regions, according to the press release. Though our area could see increased smoke, BAAQMD says that pollutants are not expected to exceed the federal health standard, “a Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is expected to be in the moderate range.”

If you smell smoke it is important to protect your health by avoiding exposure. BAAQMD recommends staying inside with windows and doors closed until the smoke clears, and setting air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate to keep outside air from moving inside.

Smash-and-grab at Walmart leads to pursuit and arrest

Smoke can act as an irritant to eyes and airways and cause coughing, a scratchy throat, or irritated sinuses. People who suffer from asthma, emphysema, or COPD are more at risk due to the potential for elevated particulate to trigger wheezing. Children, elderly persons, and anyone with a respiratory illness is particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should consider extra precautions in order to avoid exposure. For real-time air quality readings in our area, visit the BAAQMD website .

