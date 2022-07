The 14 "liveaboard" residents of the South San Francisco Oyster Cove Marina were offered a $10,000 relocation fee — but only if they agreed to leave within two weeks. Our view of Bay Area houseboat living is usually limited by what we see in Sausalito, where ramshackle aging hippie vessels sit alongside $3 million luxury houseboats. But down in South San Francisco at the Oyster Cove Marina, you do not have those multimillion-dollar luxury boats in the mix.

