‘TOWIE’ star Lauren Goodger announces death of newborn girl

Lauren Goodger, a reality television star in the United Kingdom, announced on social media that her newborn daughter had died.

The “TOWIE” star, 35, said the baby, named Lorena, was born with no pregnancy or labor complications but the child died Friday, the BBC reported.

Goodger, who came to fame on the reality show, “The Only Way is Essex” (TOWIE), said she was “broken” by Lorena’s death and expressed her sorrow in an Instagram post.

I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live every day with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day,” Goodger wrote.

Goodger had announced her second pregnancy in January, Sky News reported. Her first child, Larose, was born in July 2021, according to the BBC.

The cause of the child’s death has not been disclosed, according to the news organization.

Goodger joined “TOWIE” as one of the original cast members in 2010.

