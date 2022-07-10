Bear rummages through Ken Caryl resident’s trash

Bear going through trash in Ken Caryl Valley

KEN CARYL VALLEY, Colo. (KDVR) – A curious little critter was spotted rummaging through some trash in Ken Caryl Ranch early Sunday morning, instigating some reflection upon the importance of bear-proofing one’s residence.

The bear was spotted through the front window of the Ken Caryl residence. Shortly thereafter, one of the residents snapped a few photos from inside the home as the animal snacked on some of the garbage he’d mined from the overturned can.

FOX31 reached out to officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife asking whether or not the bear sighting had been reported to their office.

“It does not appear that this has been reported to us at this time. It is possible that the report will get forwarded along to us on Monday, sometimes it does not come to us at all,” CPW official Jason Clay responded.

FOX31 also contacted a Ken Caryl Park Ranger, who said that the Ken Caryl Ranch community doesn’t require the bear-proofing of trash cans.

It may not be a requirement but adopting the habit of making your home less appealing to a bear visit is still something that Area Wildlife Manager for the Pikes Peak region Tim Kroening feels is important, especially this year.

“In years where there are natural food shortages, we see more human-bear conflicts,” Kroening said. “It is critical that people do their part and stay ‘Bear Aware.’ Please secure your trash, bird feeders and any other attractants so that bears cannot get to them. Keep your doors and ground-level windows closed and locked. Please lock your vehicles up as bears are smart enough to figure out how to get into them if they smell something tasty.”

Sunday’s sighting follows a recent string of bear-related interactions with wildlife officials across the state. A bear that was recently rehabilitated by CPW had to be euthanized after it found its way into a Teller County home. It can’t be a certainty, but locking the doors may have prevented this from happening.

Another bear was hanging out in a tree in the parking lot of a Loveland Safeway, and eventually needed the help of CPW officials who relocated the bear to the mountains, which they did without harming the animal.

Again, this year’s conditions have led to food scarcity for bears across Colorado, so they are likely to venture further into human habitats. So, be prepared in case a bear near you gets hungry enough to venture into your backyard in search of sustenance.