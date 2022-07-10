ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, VT

Springfield Community Band concert

vermontjournal.com
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Vermont Community Band will present a concert, with guest conductors, on Tuesday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the outdoor...

vermontjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
vermontjournal.com

William Riefenstahl, 1931-2022 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – William P. (Bill) Riefenstahl passed away peacefully of natural causes on July 2, 2022. Bill was born on Sept. 6, 1931 in Freeport, Long Island to Bennett and Gladys (Van Rees) Riefenstahl. He graduated from Freeport High School in 1949 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1953–1955 aboard the USS Salem CA-139. Bill married Sally Parker of Freeport on Feb. 23, 1957. He attended Adelphi University’s evening college graduating in 1964. After working in several manufacturing positions on Long Island, Bill and Sally moved their family to Springfield, Vt., where Bill was the QA Manager for Vermont Research Corp from 1966–1988. He was Operations Manager for the Fair-Rite Products Springfield division from 1988 until his retirement in 1995.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

Springfield Art Gym grand reopening

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Art Gym will host a grand reopening on Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at their new location at 335 River Street behind Joes Discount Beverage Store. There will be a ribbon cutting, raffle prizes, make-and-take craft stations for all ages, chalk drawing, live folk music, food, and fun.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

Kim Healey, 1956-2022

ATHENS, Vt. – Kim Anne Healey, 65, of Route 35, died at her home June 15, 2022. She was born in Townshend, Vt. on Nov. 3, 1956, the daughter of Ralph H. and Shirley A. (Bemis) Fletcher. She attended schools in Bellows Falls, Vt. Kim worked for 25 years at Vermed, in Rockingham, Vt., where she loved her work. She loved her gardens and flowers, enjoyed playing on her computer, Mountain Dew and cigarettes. She also loved her dogs, Sandy, Duke and Bouncer.
TOWNSHEND, VT
vermontjournal.com

Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Grace Cottage will hold its traditional Hospital Fair Day on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the Townshend Common. The Fair will include all of the favorites: A birthday parade, an all day auction, bingo, pies, jewelry, t-shirts, bargain booths, fried dough and other food, kids’ games, live music, and more.
TOWNSHEND, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, VT
State
Vermont State
vermontjournal.com

Selectboard discusses Vail Bridge, hears from RATS and LAS

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Selectboard meeting on Monday, July 11, 2022, was well attended, with several members of the public coming to weigh in on a proposal by Stevan Laskevich, Vice President of the Reading All Terrain Sportsman Club, that would allow ATV’s on select dirt roads in Ludlow during the riding season of May 15 to Oct. 15. The selectboard also discussed their plans for the detour around Vail Bridge, and heard a review of the Ludlow Ambulance Service, whose director, Stephanie Grover, was present and able to answer questions.
LUDLOW, VT
vermontjournal.com

Traffic update

REGION – The following traffic updates will effect VT-100, from Plymouth, Vt. to Ludlow, Vt., Route 11, from Chester, Vt. to Springfield, Vt., and the I-91 bridge replacement at Exit 8 in Weathersfield, Vt. Plymouth–Ludlow, repaving VT-100 from Route 4 to VT-103 Drivers can expect one-lane operations between...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontjournal.com

The 1927 Flood in Cavendish

It was Nov. 2, 3, and 4, 1927, when Vermont suffered a catastrophic flood. The following is from, “Floodtide of 1927.”. “The Village of Cavendish furnished one of the major calamities of the flood. Cavendish lies in a fairly level plain, about ten feet above the level of the Black River. Its main street runs in a straight line. At its upper end, the river swings off away from the street at a small angle. A short distance out of town is a dam across the river, about 100 feet long, which holds a good-sized pond.
CAVENDISH, VT
vermontjournal.com

Windham Chicken Barbeque

WINDHAM, Vt. – Summer happiness is Windham’s Annual Chicken BBQ and Raffle, hosted by the Windham Community Organization (WCO). After a two-year hiatus, the WCO would like to welcome you back to our Annual Chicken Barbecue, held outdoors at the historic Windham Meeting House, 26 Harrington Rd., Windham, Vt., on the corner of Windham Hill Road. It will be held on Saturday, July 16, promptly at 5 p.m. Mark your calendar today.
WINDHAM, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Riverside Middle School
nbcboston.com

Police Searching 2 NH Towns for Maura Murray, UMass Student Missing Since 2004

Police looking for long-missing University of Massachusetts-Amherst student Maura Murray are searching in two towns in New Hampshire Wednesday, authorities said. Murray went missing Feb. 9, 2004, after the 21-year-old's car crashed on Route 112 in Haverhill, New Hampshire, a road that leads to the White Mountain National Forest. After the crash, a couple who lived nearby called police. A school bus driver who also lived nearby asked her if she wanted him to call police. She said no because she had already called AAA, but he called anyway.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NECN

Hot Tar Spill Forces Temporary Closure of Vt. Road, Injures Worker

An emergency at a road paving job site in Vermont's Windsor County forced travel detours and an environmental response Monday after an equipment malfunction. Officials in Springfield are looking into what went wrong with a machine used for paving to cause roughly 1,500 gallons of tar to spray from a hose.
WINDSOR COUNTY, VT
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Beach Party Returns After 2-Year Absence

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Eagle Street Beach Party is returning after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, July 16, weather permitting with the rain date scheduled for Saturday, July 23. The annual beach party has endured many trials and tribulations over the years but has become a local favorite...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WMUR.com

Amherst community mourns unexpected death of off-duty firefighter

AMHERST, N.H. — The Amherst Fire Department and local community are mourning the loss of a longtime firefighter and EMT after his unexpected death. Jim Lockwood began serving Amherst Fire Rescue in 1990 and later became one of the longest-standing members. According to the chief, Lockwood suffered a medical...
AMHERST, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Ungar
Person
John Williams
Person
John Philip Sousa
Person
Clayton Thompson
VTDigger

Same Sun of Vermont solarizes Royal Group

RUTLAND, VT – Same Sun of Vermont announces the completion and commissioning of two ground-mounted solar arrays: a traditional array and a solar carport, designed in partnership with TimberHomes VT, located at The Royal Group, Inc. facility at 150 Woodstock Avenue. Rutland Mayor David Allaire will cut a ribbon at 10am on August 4th in celebration of this innovative project.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Vermont police investigating drowning in North Hero

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning in Lake Champlain. Police say it happened around noon on Monday near the Shore Acres Inn and Restaurant in North Hero. Police say Carl “Ernie” Harris, 65, of Claremont, New Hampshire, was swimming with friends while trying...
NORTH HERO, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man drowns in Lake Champlain

NORTH HERO — Authorities are investigating an apparent drowning that occurred in Lake Champlain, near the Shore Acres Inn and Restaurant in North Hero yesterday. The victim was identified as Carl “Ernie” Harris, 65, of Claremont, New Hampshire pulled unresponsive from the water by two friends at around 12:20 p.m.
NORTH HERO, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on I-91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 38-year-old man from New York was cited for DUI following a crash in Springfield yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 south at around 1:25 a.m. The driver was identified as Daniel T. Ryan, Clifton Park, NY. He was transported to Springfield Hospital for further...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belknap, Carroll, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Belknap; Carroll; Grafton; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sullivan County in central New Hampshire Southeastern Grafton County in northern New Hampshire Northwestern Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Belknap County in central New Hampshire Merrimack County in central New Hampshire Southwestern Carroll County in northern New Hampshire * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 422 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Plymouth to near Hillsborough, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. These storms have a history of producing damaging winds. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manchester, Concord, Laconia, Franklin, Henniker, New London, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Meredith, Ossipee, Grafton, Hooksett, Hopkinton, Loudon, Alton, Barnstead, Epsom, Gilmanton, Antrim and Canterbury. This includes the following highways Interstate 293 between mile markers 9 and 11. Interstate 89 between mile markers 0 and 33. Interstate 93 between mile markers 26 and 83. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy