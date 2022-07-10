ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Police investigating shooting homicide in Allentown

By 6abc Digital Staff
 3 days ago
Police responded to reports of gun fire and found the 37-year-old shooting victim on scene.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Allentown Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Allentown late Saturday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on the 700 block of North 11th Street.

The victim was rushed to the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead just after 11:30 p.m.

Police have detained one person for questioning.

No word on what led to the shooting at this time.

The Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office Homicide Task Force and the Lehigh County Coronor's Office are all working together on the investigation.

