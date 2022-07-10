ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Activist removed from Wimbledon for Peng Shuai protest

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oeUbc_0gas0xen00

An activist who shouted “Where is Peng Shuai?” and held up a sign with the same message was removed from Centre Court during the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday.

Drew Pavlou, an activist who made a similar protest at the Australian Open this year, said he shouted the message during a stoppage in play and was then forcefully removed from the stadium.

“I didn’t want to disrupt the actual match itself so I waited to make sure there was a break in the play and then I just basically held up a sign saying ‘Where is Peng Shuai?’” Pavlou told The Associated Press. “And I just said, ‘Where is Peng Shuai? This Chinese tennis star is being persecuted by the Chinese government. Why won’t Wimbledon say something?’”

Peng is a retired professional tennis player from China who last year accused a former high-ranking member of the country’s ruling Communist Party of sexual assault. She has made very few public appearances since then.

On Monday, four activists wearing “Where is Peng Shuai?” T-shirts were stopped by security at Wimbledon and had their bags searched.

Pavlou said he smuggled the sign onto the grounds of the All England Club by folding it up and hiding it in his shoe. He also had a T-shirt with the message tucked into the waistline of his jeans.

He shouted the protest early in the third set of the match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios. Djokovic eventually beat Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

“I tried to be as loud as possible,” said Pavlou, who is Australian. “I screamed it because I wanted people to hear it.”

Pavlou said security wrestled him to the ground and then four of them restrained him with his arms behind his back and brought him to a public area outside Centre Court. He said he was then told to leave the grounds.

He tried to re-enter a short time later but a security guard told him his tickets had been canceled.

The All England Club said Pavlou was removed "after disrupting play by shouting, running down the stairs and causing a nuisance to their fellow spectators.”

At the Australian Open, a spectator was removed from the grounds for wearing a T-shirt supporting Peng but the tournament later reversed its decision and allowed people to wear the clothing as long as they didn’t congregate in large groups or cause problems for other spectators.

Peng disappeared from public view last year after accusing former Communist Party official Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault. Her accusation was quickly scrubbed from the internet, and discussion of it remains heavily censored.

Peng won two Grand Slam women’s doubles titles in her career, including at Wimbledon in 2013.

The women’s professional tennis tour canceled its tournaments in China because of the situation surrounding Peng.

———

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Controversial John McEnroe News

Legendary tennis star John McEnroe was very outspoken during his playing days. That hasn't changed in retirement, either. The longtime United States tennis star is not happy that Novak Djokovic could be unable to play in the U.S. Open due to vaccine requirements. "These politicians are getting in the way...
TENNIS
Larry Brown Sports

Novak Djokovic’s wife hits back at judgmental NY Times tennis reporter

Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena hit back at a New York Times tennis reporter on Sunday after her husband won Wimbledon. Djokovic was asked after his Wimbledon win about his vaccination status ahead of the US Open. Djokovic said he remains unvaccinated against COVID-19 and has no plans to get vaccinated. Given the current travel restrictions in the U.S., Djokovic would not be allowed to enter the country to compete in the US Open.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Pavlou
Person
Novak Djokovic
Sports Illustrated

Novak Djokovic Celebrates in Frolic Around Centre Court With His Kids

Of all the greats who have competed at Wimbledon, there are few stars in the sport’s history who look more at home on Centre Court than Novak Djokovic. The 35-year-old proved as much on Sunday by claiming his seventh Wimbledon crown in a win over Nick Kyrgios. As if his strong finish to the match didn’t already show his level of comfort playing on the famous grass court, Djokovic, looking as calm as ever, hung around the All England Club to celebrate his latest triumph with two of his biggest fans: his children.
TENNIS
ABC News

ABC News

739K+
Followers
165K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy