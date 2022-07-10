ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Coastal Temperatures Expected to ‘Soar Above 70 Degrees’ on Monday, Says NWS

By Oliver Cory
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service is warning that it might get hot along the coast tomorrow and reminding you to keep...

KIEM-TV Redwood News

Beating the heat along the North Coast

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Today marking the hottest day of the summer. The National Weather Service had advised everyone to take precautions to stay cool. Coastal Humboldt communities saw temperatures soar above 70 degrees today. Meanwhile, Humboldt’s interior valleys saw temperatures well above a hundred. Despite the heat, some residents enjoyed being outdoors — using […] The post Beating the heat along the North Coast appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

Quakes, July 11

A couple of earthquakes shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Sunday, July 11. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.8-magntitude quake was recorded off the Central Oregon Coast at a depth of six-miles and a 2.5-magntidue quake was also located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
FERNDALE, CA
Caltrans, Blue Lake Hosting ‘Large Item Dump Day’ Event in Korbel on Saturday

Caltrans, the City of Blue Lake, Blue Lake Rancheria, North Fork Lumber Company, and Humboldt Sanitation will host a free large item Dump Day. This Dump Day event is part of Governor Newsom’s $1.1 billion Clean California initiative which makes this event, and other litter prevention and educational events occurring throughout the state, possible. Residents are encouraged to properly dispose of their unwanted, bulky items.
BLUE LAKE, CA
kymkemp.com

Central Avenue Sidewalks Under Construction Beginning July 25th

Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Public Works:. The Humboldt County Department of Public Works will be constructing new curb ramps to improve pedestrian access. Sidewalk closures will occur at various intersections on Central Avenue and elsewhere throughout McKinleyville. Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 25,...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Why have all the trees been dying?

Once the snow started melting around Lake Tahoe and the hiking and biking season began I suddenly came to the realization that there has been a huge increase in the number of brown trees in the forest around Lake Tahoe. Many ridges that were once a wave of green, are now mottled with swaths of brown dead trees. Even around my own house a half dozen trees have turned from vibrant green to brown in just the last six months. Why the sudden increase in tree death, and what does it mean? I decided to find out by talking to a few of our local forest experts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Humboldt County: 2 COVID-related deaths, 4 hospitalized

EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt County Public Health confirmed two more COVID-19-related deaths in the past week. According to the latest Humboldt County Public Health report, one of the residents was in their 70s and the other was reportedly 80 years old or older. Four residents, all of whom were...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

2 Deaths, 4 New Hospitalizations, 342 New Cases During Past Seven-Day Period

Humboldt County Public Health reported today the deaths of a resident in their 70s and one aged 80 or older. Four new hospitalizations were also reported, a resident in their 60s, one in their 70s and two aged 80 or older. An additional 244 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 98 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, July 5 and Tuesday, July 12. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 20,057. An additional 4,245 cases are reported as probable.*
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Diablo Canyon’s New Lease on Life

“Cognitive dissonance!” exclaimed David Weisman during a recent interview. Weisman would repeat this more than a few times. And he had reason. For the past 20 years, Weisman — a poet, musician, and train aficionado who just celebrated his 61st birthday — has been waging relentless war in the wonkiest imaginable terms against PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant located in Avila Beach. When PG&E announced six years ago it would not seek a license renewal for California’s last remaining nuclear power plant, Weisman — spokesperson and agitator-in-chief for Alliance for Nuclear Responsibility — thought his job was effectively over. But in recent weeks, Governor Gavin Newsom just signed a budget trailer bill to set aside $75 million in state funding to help keep Diablo Canyon’s two reactors humming.
DIABLO, CA
FOX40

Do any major fault lines pass through Sacramento?

(KTXL) — While no major fault lines pass directly through the Sacramento area, that does not mean that the area will not feel the effects of earthquakes. According to California Earthquake Authority, there are over 500 active faults in California and 15,700 known faults throughout the state. Most Californians live within 30 miles of an active fault and there is a greater than 99% chance that a magnitude 6.7 or greater earthquake will strike the state. There is also a 77% chance that Sacramento will be struck by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake or greater.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

CDPH Releases the Newest COVID Statistics and Information

Press release from the California Department of Public Health:. Today, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state’s pandemic response. The most up to date data is available on the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard. Statewide COVID-19 Data.
CALIFORNIA STATE
North Coast Journal

COVID Claims Two More HumCo Residents

Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths since its last report July 6. Four new hospitalizations were also reported but, according to a state database, 13 people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, including three under intensive care. The deaths reported today are Humboldt County 150th and 151st since the pandemic began.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
worldatlas.com

The Best Small Towns To Retire In California

California is a widely-chosen state to retire for the desired proximity to beaches, financially stable economy, and great climate. The retirees will never feel under-appreciated for their hard-working lives in these 11 best small towns to retire in California. Auburn. Some 14,000 residents know their hometown of Auburn as one...
CALIFORNIA STATE

