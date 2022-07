Tyra Banks is officially back as Dancing With the Stars host for Season 31, despite rumors to the contrary. While many have assumed Banks would depart the series as it transitions to Disney+ from ABC, that assumption seems to be wrong. Banks' return was slipped into a Wednesday night story that PEOPLE published. The outlet revealed the model would be back for Season 31 while announcing that she will have co-host this time around. The co-host in question is a face familiar to Dancing With the Stars fans (or really, any TV fan in general): Alfonso Ribeiro.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 13 HOURS AGO