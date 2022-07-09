ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Bumgarner sharp in 6 innings, Diamondbacks beat Rockies 9-2

By JOHN MARSHALL
The Associated Press
3 days ago
 3 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Madison Bumgarner appeared as if he would get off to another shaky start when the second batter he faced sent a home run over Arizona’s bullpen.

Turned out to be a blip in what ended up being one of his strongest starts since arriving in the desert.

The key: pitching more aggressively within the strike zone.

Bumgarner overcame an early homer to pitch six effective innings, Josh Rojas had three RBIs, and the Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 9-2 on Saturday.

“Instead of trying to be so perfect with my pitches from the get-go, I tried to just be more aggressive,” Bumgarner said. “And it’s funny, it led to probably making better pitches doing that.”

Bumgarner (5-8) gave up Kris Bryant’s third homer in two games in the first inning, but was sharp after that. He allowed two runs on six hits and struck out five to pass Catfish Hunter (84th) and Dan Haren (83rd) on baseball’s all-time strikeout list with 2,014.

He got plenty of support.

Jordan Luplow had a run-scoring single in Arizona’s three-run first inning against Kyle Freeland (4-7) and hit a solo homer in the fifth. Rojas had a two-run double in the seventh inning and a run-scoring double in the eighth to finish with three of Arizona’s 12 hits.

Geraldo Perdomo added a two-run single to help the Diamondbacks bounce back from a pair of one-run losses to Colorado, including Friday’s 6-5 loss that had some heated moments after a hit by pitch.

“It was really good response to something that hasn’t been going our way over the past three games,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “I think this team was a little frustrated walking into the clubhouse today and they went out and execute a really good game plan, and made some statements all day long.”

Bumgarner has struggled early in starts in his third season in the desert, allowing 27 runs the first two innings of his first 17 starts. The left-hander looked like he might be in for another rough beginning when Bryant, the second batter he faced, launched a solo homer over the Diamondbacks’ bullpen in left.

But Bumgarner settled in, giving up Charlie Blackmon’s run-scoring single in the third inning before striking out four of the final five batters he faced, including striking out the side in the seventh.

“His last three innings were probably the best I’ve seen since he’s been here,” Lovullo said.

Freeland had even shakier start to his day.

The Colorado left-hander gave up a sacrifice fly to Christian Walker, Luplow’s run-scoring single and another run on Cooper Hummel’s groundout in the first inning.

Freeland retired 15 of the next 16 batters until Luplow hit a two-out solo homer in the sixth inning. He was lifted after a pair of one-out singles in the seventh inning and Rojas put Arizona up 6-2 with his two-run double.

Freeland allowed six runs on seven hits.

“He kept the ball down better as the game went on and made some pitches,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “The ball-strike ratio (53-46) wasn’t great, he seemed to be missing away against the right-handed hitters. The mix was the usual, but I think his curveball was better today.”

SPECIAL GUEST

Lovullo got to have a special moment with him mom in front of 21,000 people before the game.

Grace Lovullo turned 90 on Saturday and threw the ceremonial first pitch to her son with the rest of their family looking on.

“She was more concerned about throwing the ball overhand rather than underhand, which tells you what kind of feisty Italian woman she can be,” he said. “She is somebody that guides me and and has turned me into the person that I am today.”

TRAINER’S TABLE

Rockies: 1B C.J. Cron was out of the lineup due to swelling in his left wrist after being hit in the fifth inning of Friday night’s game. ... SS Jose Iglesias also was out after a collision with Arizona C Jose Herrera on Friday left him dizzy. He cleared concussion protocols and is not expected to be out long.

Rockies RHP Germán Márquez (4-7, 5.90 ERA) is 3-1 with a 3.04 ERA his last four road starts heading into Sunday’s series finale against Arizona RHP Tyler Gilbert (0-3, 6.86).

India's two-run single caps comeback as Reds beat Yanks 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathan India drove in two runs with a go-ahead, bases-loaded single with two outs in the ninth inning and the Cincinnati Reds completed an unlikely comeback, rallying past the New York Yankees 4-3 Tuesday night. The Yankees were 49-0 when leading after eight innings and the Reds were 0-48 when trailing after eight before New York closer Clay Holmes (4-1) failed to retire any of the five hitters he faced. Holmes loaded the bases by plunking Tyler Stephenson and allowed an RBI single to Tyler Naquin and heard boos after hitting Kyle Farmer with a pitch. “I think this is just an outlier,” manager Aaron Boone said of Holmes, whose ERA climbed from 0.46 to 1.37. “We certainly pay attention to it, but I don’t think it was anything more than him being of whack tonight.” It was the most runs Holmes allowed in a game since joining the Yankees. He had allowed two earned runs in his first 38 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Cease strikes out nine, White Sox split DH with Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dylan Cease struck out nine over 5 2/3 innings in his first start since being left off the AL All-Star team, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-0 on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split. José Abreu, Luis Robert and Josh Harrison homered for Chicago, which had dropped four of six before its sorely needed victory in the nightcap. The White Sox won in Cleveland for the first time in five tries this season. Cease (8-4) allowed five hits while continuing his bid to become an injury replacement for the July 19 Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium. The right-hander has not allowed more than one earned run in nine straight starts, posting a 0.53 ERA over his last 51 innings. “Beating a Central division opponent is the biggest thing, but I definitely want to keep adding to what I’ve been doing,” Cease said, referring to his All-Star Game candidacy. “Every game is super important.”
CHICAGO, IL
