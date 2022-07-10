ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Disaster in Montréal: CF Montréal Lose 1-2 vs Sporting Kansas City

By Saul Garcia
Mount Royal Soccer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAwful loss at home! A horrendous result in the league in what should have been a celebration and maybe goal fest vs the last place team in the league. Wilfried Nancy’s team failed to represent and this did...

www.mountroyalsoccer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelawaits.com

My 11 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Kansas City

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The barbecue melts in your mouth. The aroma and mouth-watering taste of a freshly grilled steak ranks among the most flavorful meals you’ll ever enjoy. That about describes Kansas City’s culinary scene, right?
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Kansas football picks up big opponent in 2024

LAWERENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU football is already looking towards the future, adding their first game to their schedule in 2024. On September 14, 2024, the Jayhawks will host UNLV at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. KU kicks off the 2022-2023 regular season September 2 at home against Tennessee Tech...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Kansas City, KS
kcur.org

How worried should Kansas City be about the BA.5 variant?

Many across Kansas City have forgone their masks during this new stage of the pandemic, but the omicron BA.5 variant spells trouble even for those who have already been infected. Kansas City is currently seeing an average of 75 new hospitalizations and over 380 cases per day, although a lack of testing means that case numbers are likely higher.
KANSAS CITY, MO
securityboulevard.com

Yelp Reviews Predict Kansas City Bar Shooting

A Yelp review of Westport Alehouse in March (written originally in February) warns people that guns are present and a shooting is likely to happen, due to how security was being operated. This was not the only warning. Multiple one star reviews comment on violence escalation by bar staff. Brooke...
KANSAS CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Luke's Hospital gets third CEO in two years; KC architecture firm transitions to employee-owned

The developer of the Grain Belt Express is significantly increasing the amount of power the wind transmission line will deliver to Missouri. The line will now have 5,000-megawatt capacity, up from an earlier proposal of 4,000 megawatts. Under the new plan, half of that power will be diverted to Missouri, a significant increase compared to the roughly 10% proposed initially. The transmission line has been opposed for years by some Missouri landowners, but it made a breakthrough in this year's legislative session. In news out of Kansas City, 139 residents have taken advantage of the first month of new legal services that provide aid for residents facing eviction. Tenants are now able to secure legal representation through a right-to-counsel ordinance the city passed to combat disparities between landlords and renters in eviction court. One national advocacy group estimates that 90% of landlords have an attorney during eviction proceedings, compared to just 1% of tenants. Plus, gas prices across Missouri have cooled off over the last few weeks. The average price of a gallon Monday was down nearly 30 cents from a month ago. Experts predict a fifth consecutive week of falling gas prices next week, but they warn that looming hurricane season could lead to price increases soon.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Kansas City#Disaster#Montr Al#Mtl#Quioto 13#Skc
bluevalleypost.com

Casey’s looking to open new Overland Park location at Pflumm and College

Casey’s General Store, an Iowa-based gas station and convenience store chain, is eyeing a third Overland Park location. The details: The company has filed a rezoning request to build a new gas station at the southeast corner of Pflumm Road and College Boulevard, just down the road from Johnson County Community College.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas City resident hopes closing ‘Bank of KDOT’ will improve safety of Interstate 70 tight curve

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As Interstate 70 exits Kansas and enters Missouri, a tight right-angle curve is a sight of many accidents over the years, Leo Eilts has witnessed. Eilts, a resident of the Strawberry Hill neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas, bought a building 16 years ago with a fantastic view overlooking the point where the Kansas and Missouri river meet. He quickly found his building offered a less pleasant view of accidents along that harrowing curve and fixed his security cameras on the point.
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
kcstudio.org

In Memoriam: Laura DeAngelis (1973-2022)

Laura DeAngelis with “Eagle” at Johnson County Community College (photo by Bret Gustafson) The main purpose of her art, said Laura DeAngelis, was to reveal “the workings of our inner worlds and in turn, the visible reflection of that which is invisible.” The accomplished Kansas City artist, who passed away April 25 in Purcellville, Virginia, wanted her art to probe “the ancient and mysterious connection between humans and animals.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Marco’s Pizza opens in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The newest Marco’s Pizza location in Blue Springs is opening its doors Monday. The franchise-owned location will open at 701 NW 7 Highway offering their full menu, including the signature Pizza Bowls, at 11 a.m. “We are eager to be opening our new location...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

Train derailment blocks street in East Bottoms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Union Pacific train derailment on Monday night has blocked at least one street in Kansas City’s East Bottoms. Shortly before 7:30 p.m., four tank cars derailed just south of the intersection of N. Montgall Avenue and Rochester Avenue. Three of them ended up on their side.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy