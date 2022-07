Motorists reported seeing a burning vehicle on Highway 70 at the passing lanes between Cromberg and the Highway 89 turnoff on Saturday, July 9. The vehicle was being towed by a motor home that had been heading eastbound. The CHP didn’t have a complete report on the incident, but confirmed the vehicle fire, which was quickly extinguished by first responders. No cause for the fire was available.

CROMBERG, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO