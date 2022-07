Princess Charlotte could receive a new title when her father, the Duke of Cambridge, becomes king.Prince William, 40, is currently second in line to the throne, which means it is likely that he will become a reigning monarch during his lifetime.As a new monarch ascends the throne and the line of succession changes, some members of the royal family may receive a new title.Princess Charlotte could be given the title of The Princess Royal, which is traditionally bestowed upon the eldest daughter of the sovereign.It would make Princess Charlotte the eighth Princess Royal in British royal history.The title is...

U.K. ・ 12 DAYS AGO