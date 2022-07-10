ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Jimmy Fox obituary

By Sue Elliott
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ffqyE_0garxW1Z00
Jimmy Fox in Paris in 2002, searching through the archives at Agence France-Presse.

My friend Jimmy Fox, who has died aged 86, had a long and influential career with Magnum Photos. He worked as an archivist, editor and curator with some of the 20th century’s greatest photographers, and his exceptional “eye” was recognised by the photo-journalist Cornell Capa (brother of the war photographer Robert Capa), who in 1966 asked him to create a professional photo library for Magnum in New York, the start of a distinguished association with the photographers’ collective lasting more than 30 years.

The youngest of five, Jimmy was born in Dikkebus, Belgium, to Jack Fox, a former British soldier who had stayed in the country after the end of the first world war, and was a gardener with the Imperial War Graves Commission, and his wife, Adrienne (nee Dumortier). They were part of a proud mixed Belgian-British community based in Ypres, where Jimmy attended the British Memorial school. The family’s evacuation by boat following the German invasion in May 1940, when Jimmy was four, was a traumatic experience that stayed with him for life.

The family lived in Burnt Oak, north London, throughout the war, but Jimmy returned to Belgium with his parents in 1946 and attended a French-speaking secondary school in Ypres. After Adrienne’s death, Jack returned to Britain in 1952 with Jimmy, now 17.

Fluent in English, French and Flemish, Jimmy was posted to Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers in Europe (Shape) in Paris in 1953 as part of national service with the RAF. There his passion for photography was fired. In 1956 he joined Nato’s press service, where he established working relationships with photojournalists and agencies that would help shape his future career.

After five years in New York with Magnum he moved to Paris in 1971 as photo editor for Encyclopaedia Britannica, then as a founder-staffer with the photo agency Sygma. But he returned to Magnum in 1976 as senior editor in Paris, becoming editor-in-chief the following year.

The job was intense, with punishing deadlines. Jimmy oversaw the extraction of film from war zones and supported photographers in the field, then picked out the right one among hundreds of incoming images. He inspired admiration for his understanding of what makes a great picture, and his kindness. Above all, photographers trusted him with their work.

Jimmy was also an accomplished photographer. This remained a private hobby until the 1970s, when Cornell Capa and Henri Cartier-Bresson encouraged him to exhibit his photos of the world of boxing – a lifelong interest. Exhibitions in Paris and Madrid followed and a volume of his work, Ringside, appeared in 2001.

After retirement from Magnum in 2000, Jimmy devoted much of his time to tracking down former members of the British community in Ypres and recording their testimony. His tenacious research resulted in a BBC documentary, The Children Who Fought Hitler, and a book of the same title co-authored with me, both of which appeared in 2009.

Jimmy’s four elder sisters predeceased him. He is survived by a nephew and two nieces.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Frederick Nolan obituary

Frederick Nolan, who has died aged 91, was a novelist, historian and publisher, and a leading expert on the wild west gunslinger Billy the Kid. He wrote more than 70 books - thrillers, historical fiction, romance, westerns, mysteries and biographies – in his own name and under the noms de plume Frederick H Christian, Daniel Rockfern, Christine McGuire and Benjamin Rabier.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Letter: Lady Greengross obituary

As well as being an indefatigable campaigner for the rights of older people, Sally Greengross was one of the kindest, most helpful people I have ever met. I experienced this as a young academic attending a major international conference for the first time, in New York. Following my speech on...
OBITUARIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Guardian

Rex Harris obituary

My friend and colleague Rex Harris, who has died aged 82, was known for his research on permanent magnetic materials, being among the first to recognise the value of hydrogen in materials processing. He was an activist scientist concerned to reduce global heating. Born near Newport, Monmouthshire, he was the...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
The Independent

Priests join in mocking Megyn Kelly over her ‘scoop’ that the pope may resign

Megyn Kelly has been mocked for her seemingly unfounded Twitter report that Pope Francis was about to resign, with priests even having fun at her expense.Kelly took to Twitter from the Vatican, which she visited on vacation, to say that she had seen a number of Cardinals, which her tour guide had insisted was “unusual.”Her trip to the Vatican coincided with the Pope cancelling a trip to Africa because of knee issues he is suffering, and calling a meeting of Cardinals in August.“We just happened to be here on a family vacation when we just read that news broke about...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Capa
Person
Jimmy Fox
Person
Henri Cartier Bresson
Outsider.com

This ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Was a Decorated WWII Bombardier Before the Classic Series

Before taking on a role as Professor Roy Hinkley on the classic TV series “Gilligan’s Island,” Russell Johnson was a decorated World War II Bombardier. Snopes confirmed that the “Gilligan’s Island” star, who passed away in January 2014 at the age of 89, served as a bombardier in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He had notably flown 44 combat missions in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Photography#Magnum Photos#British#Belgian#German#French#Flemish#Supreme Headquarters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
BBC
Place
Madrid, Spain
The Guardian

‘Surrounded by Black queer people dancing and kissing, I felt 100% myself’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

I went to Black Pride in 2017 on a whim. It was the morning after a very messy London Pride and I was trying to ignore flashbacks of the previous night’s behaviour. (Tequila shots had facilitated some very, very public displays of affection.) I’d only had a few hours sleep when my alarm shook me awake, but I had arranged to meet my friend Adam, and I was getting a nasty reputation for always bailing on him so I knew, impending hangover or not, I had to go. I dragged myself out of bed and hopped around my room trying to locate the essentials such as my phone and dignity.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

355K+
Followers
85K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy