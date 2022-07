Tamara Denison, 49, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 1:46 PM at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics. She was born on July 25, 1972 in Chambersburg, PA to James and Carolyn Woodall Denison. She was confirmed of the Lutheran faith and was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. Tammy graduated from Lancaster High School in Texas; being in a military family she relocated to Colorado where she attended Front Range College. She worked at Microsemi Corporation for sixteen years. In 2007 Tammy relocated to Ft. Madison due to health-related conditions.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO