ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Man in critical condition after being shot several times in Winston-Salem, suspect at-large

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=405RDf_0garwQC400
Winston-Salem police car (WGHP file photo)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in critical condition following a shooting on early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers came to the 1000 block of Curtis Drive at 4:56 a.m. on Sunday after getting reports of a shooting in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kEY3K_0garwQC400
Aerial view of the area surrounding Curtis Drive (Google Maps)

At the scene, police found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is currently considered to be in critical condition.

Investigators say that this was a targeted attack and not a random act of violence. There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Greensboro bank robber at large, police search for a suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a bank robber. On Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to a robbery report at a Wells Fargo Bank on Randleman Road, police said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said the man who robbed...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Victim hospitalized after shooting in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A shooting investigation is underway in Greensboro on Sparta Drive. Officers got the call reporting the shooting around 9:30 p.m. Police say the shooting happened in the Smith Homes area south of downtown, and the victim is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

High Point man indicted in connection to drug overdose death

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County grand jury returned an indictment this week charging a High Point man with second-degree murder and death by distribution, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release. Larento Valentino Grady Jr., 28, of High Point, was indicted on one count of second-degree murder and one count of death […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#At Large#Violent Crime
CBS 17

Man in FBI hat robs Wells Fargo in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro Wells Fargo was the victim of a robbery on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers responded to the Wells Fargo location on 3001 Randleman Road after getting reports of a bank robbery. The suspect had already left the scene with...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WXII 12

1 person killed in Davidson County crash near Fleabo Road

LEXINGTON, N.C. — One road has reopened Wednesday following a deadly crash in Davidson County. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation website, NC-150 near Fleabo Road is now back open. State Highway Patrol did confirm that at least one person has died. There is currently no information...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

17-year-old arrested in Star Quik Chek shooting that killed clerk

STAR, N.C. — BREAKING: Star police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested in South Carolina for the robbery and shooting death of a gas station clerk. Police said a juvenile petition is being filed through the court system. We're working to find out the teen's charges. This comes a...
FOX8 News

Forsyth County juvenile falls victim to sextortion scam

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Forsyth County Sherriff’s Office is warning teens and parents to beware of “sextortion scams” after the recent increase of reports in the area. The sheriff’s office said the most recent victim of a sextortion crime is a juvenile in Winston Salem. “Here recently, it’s become more prevalent to become just […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

One man injured after shooting in Winston-Salem

Around 4:56 this morning Winston-Salem Police responded to 1003 Curtis Dr., in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they found Jorge Campos suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Campos was transported to the hospital for his injuries and is in critical condition. Officers believe this was a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Felony murder suspect arrested

On Thursday, July 7, 2022 the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office served (1) Rockingham County Felony Warrant for Arrest on 32 year old Yanceyville Township resident Lamanuel Lamar King. He was charged with the commission of (1) count of First Degree Murder. He was placed in the Caswell County Detention...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy