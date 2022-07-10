Man in critical condition after being shot several times in Winston-Salem, suspect at-large

Winston-Salem police car (WGHP file photo)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in critical condition following a shooting on early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers came to the 1000 block of Curtis Drive at 4:56 a.m. on Sunday after getting reports of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, police found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is currently considered to be in critical condition.

Investigators say that this was a targeted attack and not a random act of violence. There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.