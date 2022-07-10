ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Johnny Juzang disappoints in debut

By Jonah Kubicek
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUndrafted free agent Johnny Juzang made his Summer League debut for the Utah Jazz on Saturday night and did not live up to the hype. Of course, one game in July is not nearly enough to base an NBA career on, but Juzang looked downright putrid in his first...

thejnotes.com

Comments / 0

 

Basketball
The Associated Press

Global game: NBA's Summer League has international influence

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tim Cone is the Phil Jackson of coaching basketball in the Philippines. He’s the Gregg Popovich. He’s the Bill Belichick. Technically, those comparisons sell Cone a bit short. Jackson, Popovich and Belichick — a trio that’s among the greatest coaches in recent decades across pro sports — have combined for 22 championships as head coaches in their leagues. Cone has 24. Yet for the last couple of weeks, Cone was an assistant coach for the first time in his life. He was on the Miami Heat staff during NBA Summer League, looking for new ideas, new things to teach, different ways to think about the game. “It’s just been eye-popping for me,” Cone said. “Honestly, the whole reason I’m here is to bring things back, introduce them to our league. Because you know, anything that’s good, it’s copied. So I’m going to bring things back, do some things over there that’s new, other coaches will pick it up and hopefully that’ll elevate all of us in our league and elevate the level of basketball.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
