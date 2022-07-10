Johnny Juzang disappoints in debut

Undrafted free agent Johnny Juzang made his Summer League debut for the Utah Jazz on Saturday night and did not live up to the hype. Of course, one game in July is not nearly enough to base an NBA career on, but Juzang looked downright putrid in his first...
Although the 2022-23 Duke basketball frontcourt will feature two top-five incoming first-year players in center Dereck Lively II and power forward Kyle Filipowski, inexperience among big men often becomes apparent at the college level. The lack of experience shouldn't be as glaring, however, in the ...
Second-year Nets guard Cam Thomas tore it up in the Summer League then seemed to call the authority of Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash into question. As if the Nets didn’t have a whole swimming pool full of bad offseason PR with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant seeking trades, head coach Steve Nash is now dealing the eye rolling of Cam Thomas.
Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team announced a major addition Tuesday, but it won't come at the expense of its current drivers. According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, President Steve Lauletta said Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch will return to 23XI Racing in 2023. However, he didn't clarify if their deals run beyond next year.
Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers (0-2) vs Los Angeles Clippers (1-0) Location: Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas, NV) Time: 11:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, July 12th. Swider continues to show he can shoot the ball at a very high level. In five Summer League games, he is shooting over 56% from three point range and has scored in double figures four times. The broadcast on ESPN2 during game four was also complimentary of his abilities and how they translate to the NBA. They even cited a scout who believes Swider is a fit for the NBA and will have a place in the league. The 6-9 forward signed a two-way contract with the Lakers after not being selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.
During the spring A-Day game, Alabama had a hard time blocking Alabama. Can any of the 2022 Alabama Football opponents do much better? Let’s grade them for a projection of their chances. The A-Day game showcased and exposed the two opposites of the 2022 Crimson Tide. The showcase portion...
Ja Morant was nothing short of spectacular during the 2021-22 NBA season. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard averaged 27.4 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game. Let's look back at the top ten sneakers worn by the All-NBA point guard. 10. Nike Kobe 6 Protro ' 12 PE'. On...
New Utah Jazz point guard Patrick Beverley is no stranger to changing addresses. He has been traded five times since being drafted in the second round of the 2009 NBA Draft when the Los Angeles Lakers sent him to the Miami Heat for a future second-round pick. This offseason was...
The St. Louis Cardinals put pitcher Jack Flaherty on the 60-day IL as his troubles with injury in 2022 stretch on frustratingly. Cardinals fans hoping to see Jack Flaherty after the All-Star break will be disappointed with the news that dropped on Monday afternoon. The pitcher who has only been...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tim Cone is the Phil Jackson of coaching basketball in the Philippines. He’s the Gregg Popovich. He’s the Bill Belichick. Technically, those comparisons sell Cone a bit short. Jackson, Popovich and Belichick — a trio that’s among the greatest coaches in recent decades across pro sports — have combined for 22 championships as head coaches in their leagues. Cone has 24. Yet for the last couple of weeks, Cone was an assistant coach for the first time in his life. He was on the Miami Heat staff during NBA Summer League, looking for new ideas, new things to teach, different ways to think about the game. “It’s just been eye-popping for me,” Cone said. “Honestly, the whole reason I’m here is to bring things back, introduce them to our league. Because you know, anything that’s good, it’s copied. So I’m going to bring things back, do some things over there that’s new, other coaches will pick it up and hopefully that’ll elevate all of us in our league and elevate the level of basketball.”
MIDWAY — BYU golfers Zac Jones, David Timmins, Keanu Akina and Elijah Turner are apparently not happy that University of Utah golfers have won the last two Utah State Men’s Amateur golf tournaments. Those three golfers are all in the top five after the first round of stroke-playing...
