Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and predictions

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Mariners (45-41) host the Toronto Blue Jays (44-42) Sunday at T-Mobile Park for their 4-game series finale with the 1st pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Blue Jays vs. Marinersodds with MLB picks and predictions. Seattle has won the first...

theScore

MLB Power Rankings: Mariners, Orioles on fire; Jays, Angels struggling

Welcome to the eighth edition of theScore's MLB Power Rankings for the 2022 season. Record Last 10 RD Previous Rank (Change) The Yankee machine continues to chug along. They've lost only three series this year and none since late May. New York isn't just bombing its way to wins, either. While the club ranks first in the majors in home runs by a wide margin, it also sits fourth in stolen bases. Yes, the Runnin' Yanks have swiped 58 bags through 86 games after finishing last season with 63.
MLB
NBC Sports

Phillies call up 2 players as substitutes for Toronto series

The Phillies, as expected, placed four players on the restricted list Tuesday afternoon prior to their series opener against the Blue Jays: J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm, Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson. Those four unvaccinated players were unable to travel to Toronto with the Phillies because of Canada's COVID vaccine requirement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Gurriel leads Blue Jays against the Phillies after 4-hit outing

Philadelphia Phillies (46-42, third in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (46-42, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-4, 2.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (4-3, 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -115, Blue Jays -105; over/under...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Braves host the Mets on home winning streak

New York Mets (53-33, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (52-35, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (5-1, 2.26 ERA, .88 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (9-2, 2.52 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -117, Mets -102; over/under is 7...
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
MLB
Carlos Santana
Yardbarker

‘I’m not going to let Canada tell me what I do:’ Philadelphia Phillies C J.T. Realmuto on being unvaccinated, missing series against Toronto Blue Jays

“I’m not going to let Canada tell me what I do and don’t put in my body for a little bit of money,” Realmuto said. “It’s just not worth it.”. Realmuto, as well as teammate 3B Alec Bohm, and starters Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson. He was questioned by reporters Monday night after the Phillies dropped a 6-1 decision to the St. Louis Cardinals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

