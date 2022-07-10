ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kings’ Adrian Kempe agrees to four-year, $22-million extension

By Associated Press
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NAVqG_0garvIPh00
Kings forward Adrian Kempe had career highs of 35 goals and 54 points last season. He agreed to a four-year contract extension on Sunday. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

All-Star forward Adrian Kempe has agreed to a four-year, $22-million contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings.

The club announced the deal Sunday with Kempe, who set career highs with 35 goals and 54 points last season while earning his first All-Star Game selection.

Kempe became just the third player to score 35 goals for Los Angeles since 2004. The right wing also led the Kings with six points in seven postseason games after Los Angeles qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2018.

The 2014 first-round pick from Sweden has scored 186 points in 390 games over six seasons with the Kings. He is a key offensive component for low-scoring Los Angeles, which finished third in the Pacific Division despite scoring fewer goals than every playoff team except Dallas.

Kempe is likely to be a part of the Kings’ top line next season alongside captain Anze Kopitar and new left wing Kevin Fiala. Los Angeles acquired the high-scoring Swiss forward from Minnesota last month and signed him to a seven-year, $55.125-million contract.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Minnesota State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
357K+
Followers
65K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy