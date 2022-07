St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker has gained national notoriety this season, rising up to as high as the No. 7 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB.com, and will surely be a top 5 prospect by season’s end. The 20-year old third baseman was recently selected to participate in the MLB’s Future Game over the All-Star Weekend, and all of this due to his mix of elite tools and production so early in his career.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO