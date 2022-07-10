7 Bowling Green hockey players to attend NHL development camps

BOWLING GREEN — Seven Bowling Green State University hockey players will have the opportunity to hone and demonstrate their skills in front of scouts during this summer’s NHL development camps.

Goaltender Christian Stoever will practice with Anaheim, and forward Quinn Emerson and defenseman Jack Blake will each work with Los Angeles. Defensemen Eric Parker, Zach Vinnell, and Anton Malmstrom will attend the New York Rangers, Edmonton, and St. Louis camps, respectively. Forward Austen Swankler will skate with Nashville.

Stoever took on full-time goaltending duties for BGSU last season as a freshman, as Zack Rose missed a third of the season with a torn left hip labrum. Stoever punched in a 9-15-1-1 record and allowed 2.88 goals per game while recording an .898 save percentage.

Emerson, who signed with the program in December, most recently competed with the Wenatchee Wild in the British Columbia Hockey League. The Manhattan Beach, Calif., native registered 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) in 53 games last season.

Blake is the son of former BGSU player and current Los Angeles general manager Rob Blake. Jack Blake also signed with BGSU in December and spent the rest of the season working with Eigner and the Falcons. The 20-year-old competed with the Oakville Blades in the Ontario Junior Hockey League last season, and he won three titles as a member of the L.A. Kings’ junior program.

Parker played in all 37 of BGSU’s games, accumulated 13 points (1 G, 12 A), and made the All-Central Collegiate Hockey Association rookie team last season. The Calgary native has three seasons of eligibility left at Bowling Green.

Vinnell is a newcomer to Bowling Green’s roster after transferring from Merrimack this spring. The Cochrane, Alberta, native registered 16 points (4 G, 12 A) and scored two power-play goals in 35 games as a junior.

Malmstrom tallied four points (3 G, 1 A) in 36 games, but he led the Falcons in blocked shots with 60, which was more than double the next player’s total (Ben Wozney, 29). He has three seasons of eligibility left.

Swankler made the All-CCHA rookie team after finishing second on the Falcons with 26 points (8 G, 18 A). Swankler twice was named CCHA rookie of the month (November and December, 2021) and three times was singled out as the CCHA rookie of the week. He led all CCHA freshmen in points and assists and scored the third-most goals.

