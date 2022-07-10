ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspected of Writing Directions on Where He Hid Missing California Woman’s Body

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A missing California woman’s family says that according to police, her alleged killer left behind handwritten notes on where to dispose of her body. The loved ones of Alexis Gabe, who was 24 when she went missing in January, are holding out hope that she is still alive. Police think she...

lawandcrime.com

Comments / 11

Bear1010
3d ago

I think woman young and old should take some kind of self defense class. It saddens me to read all the woman that are being killed by either their violent husband or boyfriends.

Reply(4)
22
Olivia
3d ago

I hate to be the bearer of bad news in a case like this but if he was writing notes of where he left or should leave the body and she hasn't been seen since January, sadly you can give up all hope of finding her alive.. Even if he had her tied up alive someplace where she wasn't able to contact you or make it home she has No doubt since starved to death in 6 months..

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Antioch, CA
State
California State
Antioch, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Shooting#Curtis Jones#Murder#Police Sergeant#Violent Crime#Kgo#Trenton St#Oakley#Seattle Police Department
ohmymag.co.uk

2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting

While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
CBS San Francisco

Hell Angels members face life sentences for murder, racketeering

SONOMA CO. (CBS SF/BCN) - A federal court convicted two members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in Sonoma County and a third Angel from Fresno on charges of murder in aid of racketeering this week. On Wednesday, a judge found Jonathan Nelson, aka "Jon Jon," 46, of Santa Rosa; Russell Taylor Ott, aka "Rusty," 69, also of Santa Rosa, and Brian Wayne Wendt, 45, of Tulare, guilty of having killed one of their own members and and to have taken part in conspiracy to commit murder, the Department Of Justice said. The Sonoma County Hells Angels club formed in...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

'She's a prisoner in her own body': Florida family sues Southwest Airlines after claiming disabled daughter, 25, was thrown from wheelchair and left paralyzed from the neck down

A Florida family has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines, claiming that their disabled daughter's life drastically changed when she was ejected from a wheelchair while boarding a flight, leaving her paralyzed from the neck down. Gabrielle Assouline, 25, was boarding a Southwest flight at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS LA

2 former police officers charged with kidnapping woman while working illegally as bounty hunters

Two former police officers are scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters.Rodger Jeffrey Corbett, 49, of Corona, and Kevin Andrew Pederson, 34, of Fullerton, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, and an enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony.An investigation was launched by the state Department of Insurance after social media video surfaced of the two men misidentified as undercover police officers, trying to find a person who missed court appearances. Investigators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Law & Crime

Kentucky Pediatrician Who Allegedly Asked FBI Agent to Make Ex-Husband ‘Text Her an Apologetic Suicide Note’ Is Indicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot

A 52-year-old pediatrician in Kentucky was formally indicted last Wednesday for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to murder her ex-husband after he was given custody of their two children. Dr. Stephanie M. Russell faces one count of using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, court documents obtained...
LOUISVILLE, KY
TheDailyBeast

Man Murdered His Albino Brother to Sell Body Parts as Good Luck Charms, Court Says

A Malawi man was sentenced to life in prison with hard labor for murdering his albino brother in order to sell his body parts as good luck charms, The Times reports. Four others were also sentenced to life for the 2018 killing of Macdonald Masumbuka, while a police officer, a Catholic priest, and a herbalist received lesser sentences of 30 years for their involvement in the crime. People with albinism are killed and forcibly amputated in some cultures where their bones are used in witchcraft. Police found the body of Masumbuka, 22, with his arms and legs removed. His brother, Cassim, allegedly lured him to a graveyard, saying there was a girl there who he could marry. Upon arrival, Masumbuka was ambushed and murdered. Over 170 people with albinism have been maimed or murdered in Malawi in similar attacks since 2014.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Florida Man Who Was Previously Convicted of Shooting Woman in the Head Now Accused of Murdering 14-Year-Old Girl

A man who was convicted of manslaughter in the 2003 shooting death of Florida woman has been accused of murdering a 14-year-old girl. Ronny Tremel Walker, 44, is charged with the murder of Nilexia B. Alexander, 14, authorities announced in a press conference Friday. He’s accused of killing the teenage girl in May, leaving her dead in a vacant field.
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy