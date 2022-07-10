ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau, Coastal St. Johns by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-10 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-10 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Duval, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Duval; St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern St. Johns County in northeastern Florida Southeastern Duval County in northeastern Florida * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 511 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Unf, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Unf, Neptune Beach, Baymeadows, Bayard, Craig Field, San Pablo and Palm Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Special Weather Statement issued for Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Macomb, Midland, Oakland, Saginaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 05:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay; Genesee; Huron; Lapeer; Macomb; Midland; Oakland; Saginaw; Sanilac; St. Clair; Tuscola PATCHY DENSE FOG DURING THE MORNING DRIVE WEATHER * Patchy dense fog will reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile in spots early this morning. * The fog is expected to dissipate by 9 AM. IMPACTS * Rapid fluctuations of driving visibility will occur over short distances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra distance between vehicles. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
BAY COUNTY, MI
NWS Forecast Office Little Rock, AR

On this day in 2016, a complex of storms tracked through western, central, and southern Arkansas. There was widespread wind damage, with numerous trees downed and some trees on houses. A 68 mph gust was measured at Little Rock National Airport, the strongest on record in July. A 64 mph gust occurred at Grider Field in Pine Bluff.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

