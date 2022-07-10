Rock the Lot at CASI will feature music, food, classic cars

Skylark is a rare bird in the humming aviary that’s the Quad Cities’ arts and entertainment scene. Established in a beautiful old church at 4401 7th Ave., Rock Island, two months before COVID closed the world, the combination recording studio/live music venue/event space is primed to soar. Recording...
This Saturday, July 16th, 2022 from 8:30 – 10:00 PM Quad City’s own ELECTRIC SHOCK takes over the stage at the Tangled Wood! With Special Guests: Made Ya Look kicking off at 7 PM!. Since 2014, ELECTRIC SHOCK has been perfecting the AC/DC show with a high energy...
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A baking business that's thrived at Quad Cities area farmers markets is expanding to its first brick-and-mortar shop in Davenport. out of their home. Coming from a family history of Celiac disease and gluten intolerance, the pair started the business with the goal of providing homemade, gluten-free options that actually taste great.
Pat Bereskin, owner of Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, is ready to begin the next phase of her career, starting with a public reception Friday, July 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Her gallery (2967 State St., Bettendorf) will host a “Reinventing Bereskin” party where 100% of the...
The Walcott Truckers Jamboree is almost here. It's only two days away at the time of writing this, and it's time to get in on the fun at the World's Largest Truckstop. This event kicks off on July 14th at 10 a.m. and goes on until July 16th. Walcott Truckers...
From “petite Picassos” to night owls, Wednesday, July 13 offers something for everyone at the Rock Island Public Library. The Library’s Free Petite Picassos event offers messy fun and learning for ages five and under at 11 a.m. July 13 at the Rock Island Public Library Southwest Branch, 9010 Ridgewood Road. Petite Picassos offers a hands-on art project that helps little ones learn with all of their senses. The library supplies an art apron and all supplies.
WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 43rd anniversary of the Walcott Trucker Jamboree will be starting on Thursday, July 14. The event will be held at the I-80 truck stop. At the event there will be two fireworks displays, Trucker Olympics, and the performance of the Grammy-award winning group Diamond Rio.
By last week, just four months after opening his new music school and store in downtown Rock Island, Andrzej Kozlowski was already busy renovating a much larger downtown space for his business, Sound Conservatory. “I have been approached by other teachers wanting to join, but I have no room at...
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) -A Very Vintage Market is an outdoor event held on the third Saturday in July along Jefferson Street in downtown Burlington. This year’s one-day extravaganza is slated for July 16 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission for all is free. Amy Moyner, Executive Director of Downtown Partners,...
If you do a double (or triple) take, you wouldn't be the first one! These identical twins have an unrelated third doppelganger and all three work at the JDC. SILVIS, Ill. — If you think you're seeing double, you're not...
Nearly a year after a 4-year-old boy lost his life, the Clinton Area Rod Club (CARC) continues to raise awareness about child abuse. Brantley Welford captured the hearts of CARC members and loved going to their car shows and participating in their Hot Wheels competition, according to a recent club release. He attended his last car show the week before his untimely death, just a day before his 5th birthday in August 2021.
The City of Bettendorf has decided not to open Splash Landing to the public for the rest of this season. Bettendorf has been investigating issues with the paint that was used in the Splash Landing pool since May. The pool was painted in September 2021 and since opening this year,...
SILVIS, Ill. — Don't let the clubs fool you. The name of this game, is family. At every John Deere Classic, the CEO of Deere & Company plays a Wednesday pro-am round of golf with the previous year's tournament champion. But for the past two years, CEO John May has chosen to caddy instead, giving his spot up to one of his employees.
The Musser Park playground in Muscatine reopened for public use July 13. According to a release from the City of Muscatine, the playground was closed due to construction on the trail extension from the levee to Oregon Street as part of the Southend Improvement Project. A sidewalk between the trail and the playground area was added, and additional Musser Park improvements include erecting a new shelter located close to the right field fence of the ball diamond. The new shelter should be completed by July 22, weather permitting. New playground equipment is planned for Musser Park, but the equipment may not arrive until next spring, due to supply chain issues. Public use of Musser Park and the playground area are at the user’s risk., and children should be supervised at all times.
BETTENDORF, Iowa — A local church is looking for volunteers to contribute to its week-long volunteering campaign to help impact the local community. Bettendorf Christian Church's Serve the Cities is a weeklong-long community service campaign helping local communities and businesses every day through Saturday, July 16. Serve The Cities...
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Bettendorf's Splash Landing will be closing for the remainder of the season due to ongoing troubles with paint and cloudy water. The City of Bettendorf announced the closure in a press release published in the afternoon on Tuesday, July 12 following the temporary closure of the park in early June.
Rock Island fire and police crews responded to a structure fire Wednesday morning. It happened a little after 3:30 a.m. on 8 1/2 Avenue near 25th Street. Rock Island Firefighters told Local 4 News the small fire was on a back porch on a vacant structure. No flames or smoke...
Two boys reported missing Wednesday in Geneseo have been located and are back with their parent, according to a Facebook post from Geneseo Police. Earlier, the boys were reported missing after they were last seen at the Geneseo Post Office on Wednesday morning. Geneseo Police announced the boys are safe...
Gunfire struck a window in a home on the 300 block of East 10th Street in Davenport about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police at the scene told our Local 4 News crew no one was injured, and the only damage was the screened window. Although police searched the area for casings, they did not find evidence at the scene.
On Monday, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra announced Kevin Sells as the new Youth Ensemble Coordinator. Sells is a trumpet instructor in the QCSO Private Lesson Program and is currently working to obtain his Doctorate in Trumpet Performance and Pedagogy at the University of Iowa. The announcement for the part-time...
