House for Sale Comes With Prison Cells Built Into It [PHOTOS]

Chris Reed

Well, this is different.

A house is on the market in Celina, Ohio and the five-bedroom house comes with more than just the high ceilings and wooden floors.

The house, which is going for $275,000, also comes with jail cells that are located right next to the kitchen.

Zillow Gone Wild

The cells are equipped with iron doors and two bunk beds in each. Yes, these are real prison cells.

The realtor speculates that the previous owner was a fan of John Dillinger, and when he had the chance to purchase the cell where Dillinger was held, he did and put them into his house.

This house is pretty amazing, I mean it does have an indoor swimming pool and sauna in it, but these jail cells are just a bit odd.

However, they could be used to deter kids from misbehaving.

Here are a few more photos of the jail cells from the inside of this Ohio home.

Zillow Gone Wild

Zillow Gone Wild

To see more photos from inside of this house, click HERE.