LSP Silver Alert issued for missing Louisiana man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for a DeQuincy man who was last seen early Friday morning.

Police say 76-year-old Eddie Charles Thompson was last seen on Jake Rigaiden Road in DeQuincy.

Thompson is five feet nine inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and suffers from a condition that may impair his judgment.

Police believe Thompson is driving a 2003 silver Honda Accord with Louisiana license plate 511ECP.

Anyone with information about Thompson’s whereabouts should immediately contact the DeQuincy Police Department at 337-786-4000 or dial 911.