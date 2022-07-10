ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dequincy, LA

LSP Silver Alert issued for missing Louisiana man

By Marlo Lacen
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SUWEj_0gartj7c00

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for a DeQuincy man who was last seen early Friday morning.

Police say 76-year-old Eddie Charles Thompson was last seen on Jake Rigaiden Road in DeQuincy.

Thompson is five feet nine inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and suffers from a condition that may impair his judgment.

Police believe Thompson is driving a 2003 silver Honda Accord with Louisiana license plate 511ECP.

Anyone with information about Thompson’s whereabouts should immediately contact the DeQuincy Police Department at 337-786-4000 or dial 911.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

2 wanted in Louisiana arrested on drug charges in Adams County

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested during a traffic stop after Adams County deputies said they found drugs in their vehicle. The traffic stop happened Monday afternoon. Investigators said the driver, Tommy Kennon, gave deputies permission to search the vehicle. Deputies said they found a back pack that contained 13 grams of methamphetamine […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
City
Dequincy, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana State Police participating in operation to reduce unsafe driving

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This week, Louisiana state troopers from the Transportation Safety Services (TSS) section are participating in an operation to reduce crashes involving commercial vehicles. Operation Safe Driver is a Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) program aimed at reducing unsafe driver behaviors by educating all drivers about ways...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsp Silver Alert
Lake Charles American Press

Missing DeQuincy man found alive

A missing DeQuincy man was found alive Tuesday morning in a densely wooded area less than a mile from where his car had been found abandoned Monday evening, authorities said. Eddie Charles Thompson, 76, was found coherent, but dehydrated after having been missing since Friday. Authorities said immediately following an emotional reunion with his loved ones, Thompson was transported to a local hospital for medical attention.
DEQUINCY, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jul 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 12, 2022. Melinda Gail Blakely, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Darrell Anthony Ryans II, 41, Lake Charles: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies in Crash on LA 1 After Vehicle Becomes Submerged, Authorities Asking for Help Determining Who was Driving

Louisiana Man Dies in Crash on LA 1 After Vehicle Becomes Submerged, Authorities Asking for Help Determining Who was Driving. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on July 11, 2022, shortly before 1:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near West 55th Street in Cut Off, Louisiana. Michael Guill, 43, of Cut Off, Louisiana, died in the crash.
CUT OFF, LA
cenlanow.com

Employee in Louisiana accused of improperly using company credit card

SULPHUR, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently alerted to a possible theft from a business in Sulphur. CPSO says deputies responded to the business on S. Huntington St. and “the complainant advised deputies one of the employees, Ashley E. Bourgeois, 35, Lake Charles, had been using a company credit card for her personal use.”
SULPHUR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three From Louisiana Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 16

Three From Louisiana Killed in Early Morning Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Sunday, July 10th, 2022, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 16 at the intersection of LA 25 in Washington Parish. The crash killed Juan Munoz, 29, of Covington, Louisiana, Ramon Munoz, 32, of Covington, Louisiana, and Martin Vega, 22, of Folsom, Louisiana. The initial investigation led Troopers to believe that the crash occurred while Juan Munoz was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado east on LA 16. As the vehicle approached the intersection with LA 25, the driver failed to stop and continued straight ahead, colliding head-on with a large tree.
COVINGTON, LA
WGNO

WGNO

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy