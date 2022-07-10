ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

‘Blast ’em!’: Stormtrooper helmet, blaster used on screen in original ‘Star Wars’ could be yours

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4evLhq_0gartdpG00

DALLAS ( WXIN ) — We’ve got a good feeling about an upcoming auction celebrating the 45th anniversary of the film that started the most successful sci-fi film franchise of all time.

Collectors and “Star Wars” fans will have the rare opportunity to bid on items actually used in “Stars Wars: Episode IV: The New Hope.”

Heritage Auctions is auctioning off a screen-matched stormtrooper helmet and screen-used E-11 blaster shared within the film by stormtroopers, and the characters of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia.

Thousands of retro and new video games available at local game store

The helmet is one of the six original stormtrooper helmets completed in time for filming “Star Wars” in the Tunisian desert in 1976. The so-called “sandtrooper” helmets have unique hand-painted detailing that’s slightly different from stormtrooper helmets completed later on during the production of the film.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CB7wx_0gartdpG00
    Screen Matched Original Stormtrooper/Sandtrooper Helmet from “Star Wars Episode IV A New Hope,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0caSLM_0gartdpG00
    Stormtrooper Screen Used Hero E-11 Blaster from “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JINOk_0gartdpG00
    Stormtrooper Screen Used Hero E-11 Blaster from “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xejrI_0gartdpG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AS427_0gartdpG00
    Screen shot from “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope,” Lucasfilm Ltd.
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi Hero Lightsaber Hilt from “Star Wars Episode 3 -Revenge Of The Sith,” Heritage Auctions
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi Hero Lightsaber Hilt from “Star Wars Episode 3 -Revenge Of The Sith,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380nGg_0gartdpG00
    Obi-Wan Kenobi Hero Lightsaber Hilt from “Star Wars Episode 3 -Revenge Of The Sith,” Heritage Auctions

“Finding screen-matched props from ‘Star Wars’ is virtually unheard of,” said Joe Maddalena, the executive vice president at Heritage Auctions. “…There is something particularly magical about the helmet and blaster. These recognizable, revered items were made for a movie that was turned down by studios before 20 th Century Fox OK’d a franchise that continues to thrive in the 21 st century.”

According to the auction house, the helmet up for grabs was worn by a Stormtrooper who spoke to the bartender at Mos Eisley after Obi-Wan Kenobi cut off an opponent’s arm. It also was used by the Stormtrooper who said, “Stop that ship! Blast ’em!” before meeting his demise at the hands of Han Solo.

The screen-used hero E-11 blaster was wielded by various characters during the Mos Eisley spaceport shootout, as well as in the trash compactor scene, and other sequences on the Death Star and Tattooine.

Some lightsabers will also be up for auction, including the lightsaber hilt used by Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi in “Revenge of the Sith.”

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

The opening bid on the helmet will be $300,000 and $12,000 for the blaster.

The auction will go run July 22-23 and will feature non-“Star Wars” items such as the Batman suit worn by George Clooney in “Batman & Robin.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Human remains found in BBQ grill at Houston home, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police in Texas are investigating a grisly scene in Houston after human remains were found in a barbecue on Tuesday. Houston police were called to a residence in southeastern part of the city after a repairman who was doing work at the home said he found the remains in a brick backyard grill. The repairman then left the home.
HOUSTON, TX
WOWK 13 News

Casey White charged with murder of Vicky White

(NewsNation) — Casey White, the inmate who escaped from an Alabama jail in April, has been charged with murder in the death of the corrections officer who helped him leave. Corrections officer Vicky White and inmate Casey White went on the run after the jail escape from Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, leading law enforcement on an 11-day manhunt that put the tight-knit town on edge.
FLORENCE, AL
WOWK 13 News

Two decomposed bodies found in Olive Hill, Kentucky trailer

OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK)—The Kentucky State Police are investigating after two bodies were found completely decomposed in a trailer in Olive Hill, Kentucky. KSP says the bodies were found at around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The bodies have been sent to Frankfort for autopsies. Police say they could not tell if the bodies were male […]
OLIVE HILL, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Clooney
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Robin
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Carter County crash identified

UPDATE (12:38 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13): Kentucky State Police have released the identity of the person killed in this crash. They say that 38-year-old Christopher L. Claxon died in the accident and that alcohol and no seatbelt appeared to be factors in the crash. CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—One person is dead after a crash […]
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Concrete truck crashes over guardrail in Kentucky

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – One person is seeking medical treatment after a concrete truck crash in Floyd County, Kentucky. According to officials at the scene, the single-vehicle crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Monday along U.S. 23. Officials say the driver said something mechanical went wrong with the steering, which caused the truck to swerve over the guardrail.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Road rage shooting victim catches incident on camera

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Gunshots were fired in what was believed to be a road rage incident, and the victim caught the incident on video. Columbus police are investigating the June 28 incident which happened along Stelzer Road and Sunbury Road near Easton. “To relive that over and over, every time I go somewhere, I […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Sheriff’s office: 3 still unaccounted for in Buchanan County floods, 100+ homes affected

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — After flood waters inundated parts of the county overnight on Tuesday, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday that there are still three people who remain unaccounted for. Earlier on Thursday, the sheriff’s office had reported that the original number of 44 unaccounted for people had dropped to 17. […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heritage Auctions#Stars Wars#Lucasfilm Ltd#Sci Fi#Han Solo#Tunisian
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible Tuesday

(WOWK) — After a great start to the week with lots of blue skies on Monday, the WOWK-TV area is awaiting the arrival of storms Tuesday afternoon that could reach severe limits. See the slide show below to see the likely timing and placement of storms with Predictor:. The...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Helmets
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted for Clendenin malicious assault arrested

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK)—A man wanted for malicious wounding is now in custody. Clendenin Police say that they arrested 22-year-old Christopher Burdette, of Spencer on Monday in connection to an incident that happened on July 6. They say that Burdette fled and tried to hide from law enforcement when they arrived at his residence, but he […]
CLENDENIN, WV
WOWK 13 News

WVSP: Mother and father charged for death of minor

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — More details about the devastating murder of a Forest Hill child are being released by the West Virginia State Police. Troopers say on Tuesday, just before 8:30 a.m., Summers County deputies and the Hinton Detachment of the WVSP responded to the Forest Hill area for a death investigation. They say […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man to be charged with murder after West Virginia man shot in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A West Virginia man has died days after he was shot in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Joshua Wilson, 40, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, died Sunday morning after he was shot July 6 in the area of 4th Avenue North and Broadway, McSpadden said. Wilson was later found in a crashed car in the area of 8th Avenue North after he was able to drive away.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WOWK 13 News

Man dead after Parkersburg shooting

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after a reported shooting in Parkersburg early Wednesday morning. Parkersburg PD say they responded to the 1000 block of Lynn St. to investigate the reported shooting. There they found 27-year-old Kevin Mason who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They say Mr. Mason was pronounced dead at WVU Medicine […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Beloved Sissonville restaurant owner dies at 84

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A beloved local community member died on Friday, but her legacy will continue to live on. Janet Edens, Owner of popular Sissonville restaurant, Top Spot Country Cookin’, died at the age of 84. She was known across the Mountain State for her restaurant, which has been in business for 37 years. […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy