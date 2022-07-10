West Carrollton Pirates host free car wash

(Getty Images)

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The West Carrollton Pirates third grade cheer team is holding a free car wash this afternoon.

The car wash is being held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot to the left of Fazoli’s in Moraine located at 5230 Cobblegate Drive.

The West Carrollton football team is also hosting a car wash on July 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the same location, according to volunteer Cara Gillum.

Information regarding future events can be found on their Facebook page.