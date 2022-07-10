ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Trump: Elon Musk ‘another bulls— artist’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Zach Schonfeld
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49VUc3_0gartUpb00

(The Hill) – Former President Trump during an event in Alaska late Saturday called Tesla founder Elon Musk a “bulls— artist” for supporting the former president’s opponents in 2016 and 2020.

“He said the other day, ‘oh, I’ve never voted for a Republican,’” Trump said at a rally.

“I said, ‘I didn’t know that,’” Trump continued. “He told me he voted for me, so he’s another bulls— artist.”

Last month, Musk tweeted that he voted for a Republican for the first time as he supported Mayra Flores, a Republican who flipped a traditionally Democratic House seat in a Texas special election.

The Tesla CEO donated to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, according to Federal Elections Commission data . Musk has since confirmed the donation.

Steve Bannon likely to be deposed by Jan. 6 committee, Rep. Lofgren says

Musk said at the Qatar Economic Forum last month that he was “undecided” about a potential reelection bid by Trump after saying days earlier he was leaning toward supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in 2024.

Sources have told The Hill that Trump is becoming more serious about launching a run in 2024, even as other high-profile Republicans, like DeSantis, stoke speculation over their own White House ambitions.

In the meantime, Trump has weighed in on a number of primary and general election races in this year’s midterms.

He stumped in Alaska on Saturday in support of Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R), Kelly Tshibaka, who is challenging moderate Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), and former Gov. Sarah Palin (R).

“Another one of our highest priorities under Republican Congress will be to stop left-wing censorship and to restore free speech in America,” Trump said at the rally.

Musk had entered a deal to buy Twitter, vowing to reduce the platform’s content moderation in the name of free speech and to implement other features, like an edit button.

Can election denialism be a winning issue in November?

On Friday, Musk announced he would abandon the $44 billion offer after he said the company failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts. Twitter said it would sue Musk to uphold the deal.

“Who the he— knows what’s going to happen,” Trump said. “He’s got a pretty rotten contract. I looked at his contract, not a good contract.”

Musk said he would reverse Trump’s ban on Twitter if he went through with buying the company, but Trump has said he would remain on his own social media platform, dubbed Truth Social.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

“Go out by the way while I’m here, and sign up now for Truth Social,” Trump said on Saturday. “It’s hot as a pistol.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Philipsburg man pleads guilty in 38-person drug bust

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg resident has pleaded guilty in a federal court after being involved in a 38-person drug bust that spanned multiple counties. Keegan McChesney, 24, pleaded guilty to a lesser included offense before Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson. In connection with the guilty plea, from July 2019 to June 2020, McChesney did conspire to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
PHILIPSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Alaska Government
NBC News

Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.

Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
disneydining.com

FBI has reportedly Joined Amber Heard Investigation

The FBI is reportedly joining an investigation already underway against actress Amber Heard. Last month, the jury in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial delivered a crushing verdict: Johnny Depp had proven all three claims in his case against his ex-wife, while Heard, on the other hand, had only proven one of her claims.
CELEBRITIES
WTAJ

Two charged after breaking into Altoona house, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are being charged after reportedly breaking into an unoccupied Altoona house with two juveniles, Altoona police report. Police were called to the home July 11 at around 9 p.m. to find both men, later identified as 19-year-old Daniel Farber and 25-year-old Joseph Yeomans in the house with two juveniles […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Four people wanted by Somerset County authorities

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of July 11. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people:. Kiara Snyder, 23, Central City-...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democratic#The Qatar Economic Forum#White House
WTAJ

DuBois woman arrested for assaulting ex-boyfriend

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Thursday, July 7 officers responded to a suspected domestic violence assault at a DuBois apartment. Officers were sent to an apartment where Ashlee Bennett, 25, was staying after a welfare check was requested because she had sent photos of her injuries to another person and claimed she “feared for […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Wanted Altoona man busted at Wendy’s

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man who had a warrant for his arrest is in jail after sheriffs found him at Wendy’s, though it’s reported he gave deputies a hard time before being taken into custody. On July 12 around 2:30 p.m., 33-year-old Jeffery K. Burgmeier III was spotted by the deputies of […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Tesla
Reuters

Biden defends Saudi trip, says he will not avoid human rights

JERUSALEM, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he would not avoid talking about human rights when he visits Saudi Arabia on the second leg of his Middle East trip and said his position on the murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi was "absolutely" clear.
POTUS
WTAJ

Route 219 crash sends one to hospital in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was taken to the hospital following a crash on Route 219 (Mahaffey Grampian Highway) Wednesday morning. According to the Grampian Penn, Bloom Volunteer Fire Company, a tractor-trailer rolled over which caused the road to be closed for an extended period of time. Route 219 has now reopened. The […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania sues 3 counties over counting mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s elections agency sued three Republican-controlled county governments on Tuesday, seeking to force their election boards to report primary results that include ballots with undated exterior envelopes — the subject of several other lawsuits. The Department of State sued Lancaster, Berks and Fayette counties in Commonwealth Court, describing them as “outlier […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Fire destroys homes, injures firefighters in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a fire that destroyed three homes Wednesday evening in DuBois. A second alarm fire broke out along Wilson Avenue in DuBois on Wednesday, July 13 at 6:20 p.m. According to the Sandy Township Fire Department, they responded to the call for a two-building fire, and soon after […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy