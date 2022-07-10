ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

‘Blast ’em!’: Stormtrooper helmet, blaster used on screen in original ‘Star Wars’ could be yours

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VMB9W_0gartQIh00

DALLAS ( WXIN ) — We’ve got a good feeling about an upcoming auction celebrating the 45th anniversary of the film that started the most successful sci-fi film franchise of all time.

Collectors and “Star Wars” fans will have the rare opportunity to bid on items actually used in “Stars Wars: Episode IV: The New Hope.”

Heritage Auctions is auctioning off a screen-matched stormtrooper helmet and screen-used E-11 blaster shared within the film by stormtroopers, and the characters of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia.

The helmet is one of the six original stormtrooper helmets completed in time for filming “Star Wars” in the Tunisian desert in 1976. The so-called “sandtrooper” helmets have unique hand-painted detailing that’s slightly different from stormtrooper helmets completed later on during production of the film.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CB7wx_0gartQIh00
    Screen Matched Original Stormtrooper/Sandtrooper Helmet from “Star Wars Episode IV A New Hope,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0caSLM_0gartQIh00
    Stormtrooper Screen Used Hero E-11 Blaster from “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JINOk_0gartQIh00
    Stormtrooper Screen Used Hero E-11 Blaster from “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xejrI_0gartQIh00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AS427_0gartQIh00
    Screen shot from “Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope,” Lucasfilm Ltd.
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi Hero Lightsaber Hilt from “Star Wars Episode 3 -Revenge Of The Sith,” Heritage Auctions
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi Hero Lightsaber Hilt from “Star Wars Episode 3 -Revenge Of The Sith,” Heritage Auctions
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380nGg_0gartQIh00
    Obi-Wan Kenobi Hero Lightsaber Hilt from “Star Wars Episode 3 -Revenge Of The Sith,” Heritage Auctions

“Finding screen-matched props from ‘Star Wars’ is virtually unheard of,” said Joe Maddalena, the executive vice president at Heritage Auctions. “…There is something particularly magical about the helmet and blaster. These recognizable, revered items were made for a movie that was turned down by studios before 20 th Century Fox OK’d a franchise that continues to thrive in the 21 st century.”

Six Flags in California to debut record-breaking Wonder Woman coaster

According to the auction house, the helmet up for grabs was worn by a Stormtrooper who spoke to the bartender at Mos Eisley after Obi-Wan Kenobi cut off an opponent’s arm. It also was used by the Stormtrooper who said, “Stop that ship! Blast ’em!” before meeting his demise at the hands of Han Solo.

The screen-used hero E-11 blaster was wielded by various characters during the Mos Eisley spaceport shootout, as well as in the trash compactor scene, and other sequences on the Death Star and Tattooine.

Some lightsabers will also be up for auction, including the lightsaber hilt used by Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi in “Revenge of the Sith.”

The opening bid on the helmet will be $300,000 and $12,000 for the blaster.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The auction will go run July 22-23 and will feature non-“Star Wars” items such as the Batman suit worn by George Clooney in “Batman & Robin.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Philipsburg man pleads guilty in 38-person drug bust

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg resident has pleaded guilty in a federal court after being involved in a 38-person drug bust that spanned multiple counties. Keegan McChesney, 24, pleaded guilty to a lesser included offense before Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson. In connection with the guilty plea, from July 2019 to June 2020, McChesney did conspire to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Two charged after breaking into Altoona house, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are being charged after reportedly breaking into an unoccupied Altoona house with two juveniles, Altoona police report. Police were called to the home July 11 at around 9 p.m. to find both men, later identified as 19-year-old Daniel Farber and 25-year-old Joseph Yeomans in the house with two juveniles […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Four people wanted by Somerset County authorities

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of July 11. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people:. Kiara Snyder, 23, Central City-...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Wanted Altoona man busted at Wendy’s

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man who had a warrant for his arrest is in jail after sheriffs found him at Wendy’s, though it’s reported he gave deputies a hard time before being taken into custody. On July 12 around 2:30 p.m., 33-year-old Jeffery K. Burgmeier III was spotted by the deputies of […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
State
California State
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Dallas, PA
Lifestyle
City
California, PA
WTAJ

Route 219 crash sends one to hospital in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was taken to the hospital following a crash on Route 219 (Mahaffey Grampian Highway) Wednesday morning. According to the Grampian Penn, Bloom Volunteer Fire Company, a tractor-trailer rolled over which caused the road to be closed for an extended period of time. Route 219 has now reopened. The […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DuBois woman arrested for assaulting ex-boyfriend

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Thursday, July 7 officers responded to a suspected domestic violence assault at a DuBois apartment. Officers were sent to an apartment where Ashlee Bennett, 25, was staying after a welfare check was requested because she had sent photos of her injuries to another person and claimed she “feared for […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania sues 3 counties over counting mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s elections agency sued three Republican-controlled county governments on Tuesday, seeking to force their election boards to report primary results that include ballots with undated exterior envelopes — the subject of several other lawsuits. The Department of State sued Lancaster, Berks and Fayette counties in Commonwealth Court, describing them as “outlier […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Fire destroys homes, injures firefighters in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a fire that destroyed three homes Wednesday evening in DuBois. A second alarm fire broke out along Wilson Avenue in DuBois on Wednesday, July 13 at 6:20 p.m. According to the Sandy Township Fire Department, they responded to the call for a two-building fire, and soon after […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Clooney
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Robin
WTAJ

Titan’s Law signed by Gov. Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – House Bill 940, or Titan’s Law was signed by Governor Wolf on Monday, July 11. Act 60 of 2022 (formerly House Bill 940) expands the penalty when a police animal is injured while investigating a felony. The nickname for the bill, Titan’s Law, comes from the Johnstown K-9 Titan who fell […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Coroner: Woman dead after being hit by truck in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman has died from injuries she suffered after being hit by a truck on Monday morning, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees. According to Lees, Samantha Dunfee, 32, of Johnstown was hit by a 2009 Ram Truck on Omar Drive in the Westmont Borough at 5:52 a.m. while she […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona police search for suspect in burglary, car theft investigation

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is investigating a burglary and stolen vehicle and are turning to the public for help. Altoona Police are trying to identify the man seen in the picture provided in relation to a burglary and stolen vehicle investigation. Police said it happened on 22nd Street between Broad and […]
ALTOONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heritage Auctions#Stars Wars#Lucasfilm Ltd#Sci Fi#Han Solo#Tunisian
WTAJ

Johnstown woman pled guilty to intending to sell crack, fentanyl

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Johnstown pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Mary Lou Nelson, 59, of the 500 block of Vine Street in Johnstown, pled guilty to a lesser included offense at count one of the superseding indictment […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Child riding bike struck by vehicle in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – A child riding a bike Tuesday evening was struck by a vehicle in Altoona. According to Altoona police, the accident occurred around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Third Avenue and First street. The 10-year-old girl rode her bicycle through a stop sign and was then hit by the vehicle. She […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man sentenced in deadly 2020 shooting

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man charged with fatally shooting another man in an alley in 2020 was sentenced Wednesday to serve 12 to 30 years in state prison. Vasilios Pentsas Jr., 36, accepted a plea deal that included third-degree murder, gun offenses and tampering with evidence charges, according to Blair County District Attorney […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

New Pennsylvania law requires drivers to remove snow, ice from cars

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania drivers will soon be legally required to clear their car of snow or ice before hitting the roads. Governor Tom Wolf signed HB 1094 after it was unanimously passed in the legislature. The law says drivers must make “reasonable efforts to remove accumulated ice or snow from the motor vehicle […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Helmets
WTAJ

Troopers investigating counterfeit bills used at Somerset County store

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who used more than $400 in counterfeit money at a Dollar General in Somerset County. At 8:30 a.m. on Monday, a man used $470 in counterfeit currency at the Dollar General at North Center Avenue in Somerset Township, according […]
WTAJ

Masks could return to Los Angeles as COVID surges nationwide

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nick Barragan is used to wearing a mask because his job in the Los Angeles film industry has long required it, so he won’t be fazed if the nation’s most populous county reinstates rules requiring face coverings because of another spike in coronavirus cases across the country.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WTAJ

Lanes reopen after crash on I-99 near Bellwood

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash on Interstate 99 closed a section of the highway near Bellwood, but it has since been reopened. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes between Exit 41 and 1 mile north of the exit, according to 511pa. A pick up truck hauling a work trailer reportedly left the […]
BELLWOOD, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy