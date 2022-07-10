ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Steve Bannon likely to be deposed by Jan. 6 committee, Rep. Lofgren says

By Rachel Scully, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f8Anz_0garsryP00

(The Hill) – Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, said on Sunday that former Trump White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon will likely testify before the panel.

During Lofgren’s appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, host Jake Tapper asked her whether Bannon will testify before the committee.

“We have wanted him to testify,” she said, citing a letter from Bannon’s lawyer the committee received around midnight.

She noted that while the committee has not had a chance to discuss it, she expects “we will be hearing from him,” adding that “ there are many questions that we have for him.”

Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden

When asked whether the hearing will be public or closed, she said it would be difficult to show in a live format.

“Ordinarily, we do depositions,” Lofgren replied. “This goes on for hour after hour after hour. We want to get all our questions answered, and you can’t do that in a live format.”

Lofgren’s confirmation follows reports that Trump was considering waiving his claim of executive privilege to allow Bannon to testify before the House committee.

The House Democrat on Sunday also discussed the panel’s meeting with former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone on Friday, noting that the committee will provide excerpts from his testimony.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

“He was able to provide information on basically all of the critical issues that we’re looking at, including the president’s, what I would call, dereliction of duty on the day of Jan. 6,” Lofgren said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Two charged after breaking into Altoona house, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are being charged after reportedly breaking into an unoccupied Altoona house with two juveniles, Altoona police report. Police were called to the home July 11 at around 9 p.m. to find both men, later identified as 19-year-old Daniel Farber and 25-year-old Joseph Yeomans in the house with two juveniles […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Philipsburg man pleads guilty in 38-person drug bust

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philipsburg resident has pleaded guilty in a federal court after being involved in a 38-person drug bust that spanned multiple counties. Keegan McChesney, 24, pleaded guilty to a lesser included offense before Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson. In connection with the guilty plea, from July 2019 to June 2020, McChesney did conspire to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
PHILIPSBURG, PA
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Zoe Lofgren
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
WTAJ

Four people wanted by Somerset County authorities

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of July 11. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people:. Kiara Snyder, 23, Central City-...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DuBois woman arrested for assaulting ex-boyfriend

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Thursday, July 7 officers responded to a suspected domestic violence assault at a DuBois apartment. Officers were sent to an apartment where Ashlee Bennett, 25, was staying after a welfare check was requested because she had sent photos of her injuries to another person and claimed she “feared for […]
DUBOIS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Select Committee#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Trump White House#Cnn#Democrat
WTAJ

Wanted Altoona man busted at Wendy’s

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man who had a warrant for his arrest is in jail after sheriffs found him at Wendy’s, though it’s reported he gave deputies a hard time before being taken into custody. On July 12 around 2:30 p.m., 33-year-old Jeffery K. Burgmeier III was spotted by the deputies of […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Titan’s Law signed by Gov. Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – House Bill 940, or Titan’s Law was signed by Governor Wolf on Monday, July 11. Act 60 of 2022 (formerly House Bill 940) expands the penalty when a police animal is injured while investigating a felony. The nickname for the bill, Titan’s Law, comes from the Johnstown K-9 Titan who fell […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Route 219 crash sends one to hospital in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was taken to the hospital following a crash on Route 219 (Mahaffey Grampian Highway) Wednesday morning. According to the Grampian Penn, Bloom Volunteer Fire Company, a tractor-trailer rolled over which caused the road to be closed for an extended period of time. Route 219 has now reopened. The […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WTAJ

Pennsylvania sues 3 counties over counting mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s elections agency sued three Republican-controlled county governments on Tuesday, seeking to force their election boards to report primary results that include ballots with undated exterior envelopes — the subject of several other lawsuits. The Department of State sued Lancaster, Berks and Fayette counties in Commonwealth Court, describing them as “outlier […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Fire destroys homes, injures firefighters in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a fire that destroyed three homes Wednesday evening in DuBois. A second alarm fire broke out along Wilson Avenue in DuBois on Wednesday, July 13 at 6:20 p.m. According to the Sandy Township Fire Department, they responded to the call for a two-building fire, and soon after […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown woman pled guilty to intending to sell crack, fentanyl

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Johnstown pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Mary Lou Nelson, 59, of the 500 block of Vine Street in Johnstown, pled guilty to a lesser included offense at count one of the superseding indictment […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Reuters

Biden defends Saudi trip, says he will not avoid human rights

JERUSALEM, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he would not avoid talking about human rights when he visits Saudi Arabia on the second leg of his Middle East trip and said his position on the murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi was "absolutely" clear.
POTUS
WTAJ

Altoona man sentenced in deadly 2020 shooting

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man charged with fatally shooting another man in an alley in 2020 was sentenced Wednesday to serve 12 to 30 years in state prison. Vasilios Pentsas Jr., 36, accepted a plea deal that included third-degree murder, gun offenses and tampering with evidence charges, according to Blair County District Attorney […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy