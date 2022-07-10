ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

3 women saved from Coeur d’Alene River

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tAIqo_0garrJRG00
Todd Murray // Wikimedia Commons

KELLOGG, ID. — Three women were saved from the Coeur d’Alene River on Saturday.

A deputy from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office advised assistance for three women who were caught up in a tree when rafting on the river.

It was the same tree where a recent drowning took place on the river.

Deputies got the three women out of the water, only having bumps and scratches.

Idaho Fish and Game officers also assisted in the rescue.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

3-car crash cleared from Division and Mission

SPOKANE, Wash. — A three-car crash has been cleared from southbound Division St at Mission St. The road was temporarily blocked Wednesday morning. One car was thrown into the median and another was stopped at the corner of Mission. It is not clear if anyone was injured. COPYRIGHT 2022...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

CdA police investigating homicide on July 11

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - On July 11, 2022 at about 4:00 p.m., the Coeur d’Alene Police Department received a call about a deceased male at his residence in the 2500 block of W. Versailles Dr. Officers arrived on scene and found the male inside his house. It was obvious the male had been deceased for several days. Detectives were called to the scene and determined the male was the victim of a homicide. Detectives are actively investigating this incident. The victim in this case is 61 year old Andrew T. Brake from Coeur d’Alene. This press release was delayed due to notifications of the next of kin and elements of the ongoing investigation. There is no indication that there is any ongoing threat to the community. Anyone with information that could assist in this investigation is encouraged to contact the Coeur d’Alene Police Department. You can also submit tips anonymously through the CDAPDTip app for iPhone nad Android (available for download from the a App Store or Google Play.) The app is an anonymous service run through a third party and your information is completely confidential.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene police seeking information on man found dead in his home

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CDAPD) is asking for the public's assistance in an investigation into the death of a 61-year-old man. At approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, CDAPD received a call about a deceased man who was found at his home near West Versailles Drive. When officers arrived, they found the man inside the home and determined he had been dead for several days.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shoshone County, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Shoshone County, ID
Crime & Safety
Coeur D'alene, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
City
Shoshone, ID
Coeur D'alene, ID
Accidents
Local
Idaho Accidents
City
Kellogg, ID
KREM2

Strong thunderstorms roll through Spokane, Inland Northwest overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. — People across eastern Washington and north Idaho got a loud wake-up call in the middle of the night as strong thunderstorms rolled through the area. The storms started rolling through some areas around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night but it was the storms that developed around Spokane between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Wednesday that really got people out of bed.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Feel bad’: Police, community search for answers after finding abandoned baby

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Police are still looking for answers after finding an abandoned baby at an apartment complex. An alert neighbor called 911 on June 30 about the baby Coeur d’Alene police say was wrapped in a towel and left in a stroller at an apartment complex on West Hanley Avenue and North Courcelles Parkway. One neighbor who’s lived nearby for 13 years says never heard of something like this happening. Weeks later, he’s shocked there’s still so many unknowns surrounding this surrender.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3 Women#Accident#Idaho Fish#Rewritten
KHQ Right Now

'It's a heartbreaker': Unique kayak stolen from Spokane apartment complex, owner offering $1000 for return

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is on the hunt for his special edition kayak he said was stolen over the July 4 weekend. “It’s a very special, very unique kayak. [I] had my eyes only on this one goal and target, and I got it, I got everything top to bottom,” Blade Gannon, the kayak’s owner said. “And it only took a little while for me to lose out on it so it's a heartbreaker.”
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office trying to identify deceased man

RATHDRUM, Idaho - In April of 2022, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the wooded area of Hwy 53 and Greensferry Road near the Paintball Field for an unattended death. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division is currently investigating this death, unfortunately, the deceased male did not have any identification, jewelry, or other items which would help determine his identity. Detectives estimate the male to be in his 20’s to 30’s, approximately 6’02” tall with short brown hair. The male had fairly notable arthritis in his back and a full length rod placed in his left tibia. At the time of his death he was dressed in a grey long sleeve 3 button thermal Henley shirt, a white t-shirt, blue jeans with a camo belt and dark blue Sketcher tennis shoes. The male was also wearing white AND 1 brand socks. The belt was a Mossy Oak brand and the jeans were Wranglers size 34 x 32 blue jeans. Also with him was a blue plaid button up shirt and green (maybe camo) denim shirt/coat which was a Canyon Guide Outfitters brand. The male also had a white BIC lighter in a pocket. Estimates place the time of death around late summer to fall/early winter of 2021, but it could be a little earlier. If anyone has any information to help identify this male you are asked to contact Detective Northrup at jnorthrup@kcgov.us or at 208-446-1351 and reference case number 22-17577.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)

On early Tuesday morning, one person was killed following a two-vehicle collision in Spokane Valley. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place a little after 1:00 a.m. at N. Pines Road and E. Mansfield Avenue. The early reports showed that officers attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcyclist fled at a high rate of speed. After that, the motorcycle slammed into a car.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy