3 women saved from Coeur d’Alene River

Todd Murray // Wikimedia Commons

KELLOGG, ID. — Three women were saved from the Coeur d’Alene River on Saturday.

A deputy from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office advised assistance for three women who were caught up in a tree when rafting on the river.

It was the same tree where a recent drowning took place on the river.

Deputies got the three women out of the water, only having bumps and scratches.

Idaho Fish and Game officers also assisted in the rescue.

