ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics Officially Announce Blockbuster Trade

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28jkQS_0garrCGB00

On Saturday, the Boston Celtics officially announced the trade that landed them Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon.

The former Virginia star was the 2016 NBA Rookie of The Year with the Milwaukee Bucks, and averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game last season.

He will be a huge addition to a Celtics team that made the NBA Finals last month (they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games).

One of the biggest question marks for the Celtics going into the offseason was the fact that they did not have a true point guard.

Brogdon can play that role, and help facilitate the offense with Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski originally reported the trade details over a week ago.

Comments / 73

theeMikeD
3d ago

Kareem going to the Lakers was a "Blockbuster" trade. There's nobody traded in this one that would even be considered a "Star"

Reply(22)
34
Omar
3d ago

Thank you guys for your comments. I was going to the article, but instead I got to the comments link. From reading 2 comments, I found out that the article is useless, not worth wasting anytime. I won't read it. Thanks guys.

Reply
5
James Ruffolo
2d ago

This writer must have been on vacation when the trade happened. He finally got around to writing the article

Reply(3)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
State
Virginia State
City
Boston, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Richard Jefferson news

Former NBA forward Richard Jefferson has done just about everything when it comes to the game of basketball, playing on eight teams over his 17-year NBA career. He has been working with ESPN as an analyst since 2019. Now, he will experience yet another role in the game: Officiating. Jefferson...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Longtime Spurs fixture makes stunning decision to leave team

Gregg Popovich is set to lose one of his most trusted lieutenants. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Monday that longtime San Antonio Spurs assistant Chip Engelland will be leaving the team upon the conclusion of his contract. Engelland has been a fixture for the Spurs, serving in their organization since 2005 (including during their 2007 and 2014 titles).
NBA
The Spun

Panthers Release Quarterback Following Baker Mayfield Trade

On Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers officially introduced new quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Panthers shipped a fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for the former No. 1 overall pick. With Mayfield on the roster, the Panthers decided it was time for another quarterback to go. According to a statement from...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Marcus Smart
The Spun

Ray Allen Reveals His Pick For Greatest NBA Player Of All-Time

Ray Allen - one of the greatest sharpshooters in the history of basketball - is finally weighing in on the greatest-NBA-player-of-all-time debate. During a recent debate, Allen named Michael Jordan to be the greatest player in the history of the NBA. His debate opponent argued LeBron James deserves the throne.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Boston Celtics Officially#The Boston Celtics#Nba Rookie Of#The Milwaukee Bucks#Espn
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

The Greatest Point Guard From Every NBA Team

The point guard position has produced some of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. Usually seen as the floor general and the ones who control the pace of the game, point guards, are vital to any team’s success. One can not recite the history of the game without bringing up the great point guards and what they accomplished throughout. There are currently 30 point guards in the Hall Of Fame for their contributions to the game, and there have been 10 MVP trophies awarded to the position. There have been just 7 point guards to win an NBA Finals MVP trophy and only 3 to have ever won both regular-season and Finals MVP.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
FastBreak on FanNation

Boston Celtics Officially Sign Very Good Player

On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics officially announced the signing of veteran Danilo Gallinari. Gallinari is a 13-year NBA veteran who has career averages of 15.6 points per game on over 38% shooting from the three-point range. The 33-year-old is from Italy, but he actually grew up a fan of the...
BOSTON, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy