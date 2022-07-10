18 vehicles broken into on Midtown street in 1 night, police say

ATLANTA - You can get a good sense of who Jacqueline Mixon was by the items still on display in her home: animal figurines, bright flowers and embroidered pillows. She and her only son, Charles Kinsey, were so close, they lived right next door to each other. He said he really needed her support this year after his leukemia diagnosis and his father's death from coronavirus complications.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO