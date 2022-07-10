ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

18 vehicles broken into on Midtown street in 1 night, police say

 3 days ago
ATLANTA — Neighbors in one Midtown neighborhood woke up to find several cars on their street had shattered windows. Atlanta Police responded to Vedado Way on...

Omar A
3d ago

Maybe it's just me, but I stopped sleeping like the dead years ago. I hear wildlife outside my window at 3 in the morning, so breaking glass would certainly awaken me.

Family of woman killed in Piedmont Hospital parking deck speaks out for the first time

ATLANTA - You can get a good sense of who Jacqueline Mixon was by the items still on display in her home: animal figurines, bright flowers and embroidered pillows. She and her only son, Charles Kinsey, were so close, they lived right next door to each other. He said he really needed her support this year after his leukemia diagnosis and his father's death from coronavirus complications.
11Alive

Missing 76-year-old in southwest Atlanta found safe

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Joseph L. Mosley was "located in good health" police said. Atlanta Police are searching for a 76-year-old man with Alzheimer's who went missing Wednesday morning. Joseph L. Mosley was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Regency Park Drive. His daughter is who initially contacted police. Mosley...
Man witnessed boy selling water firing shots

For the past year, there has been a concern the young boys selling water along busy Atlanta roadways were becoming a nuisance and in some case, violent. That was the case witnessed by one man who witnessed one of those boys opening fire.
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows people shooting up Gwinnett County home during early morning hours

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has exclusively obtained video showing a terrifying drive-by shooting where people opened fire on Gwinnett County home. Channel 2′s Tony Thomas learned there were children inside of the home when the shooting happened and the people who live there told him that they have no idea why someone shot up their house.
Death investigation underway in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a home in Paulding County Wednesday. A man called 911 on Wednesday in reference to an "unknown problem," according to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a home at 10230 Buchanan Highway in Dallas, Georgia, at approximately 12:16 p.m.
Georgia man's Corvette test drive ends at gunpoint

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - It started like any test drive, but it ended at gunpoint. Nicklous Render, of Greenville, Georgia, was charged with theft by taking motor vehicle, obstruction, and assault after that test drive. It started at Atlanta Luxury Motors in Newnan when a 2015 yellow Corvette caught Render's...
Man shot while playing on gas station gambling machine | Why Atlanta City Council says more security cameras could help

ATLANTA — Authorities are still searching for the person who shot a man inside of a gas station in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday. Atlanta Police said it happened at the Citgo gas station on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around midnight. They said a man was playing on the gas station's gambling machine when a gunman tried to rob him. At some point, the suspect shot the man. Medics took the victim to Grady Hospital where he remains stable.
Police find guns stashed ‘behind candy bars’ at Atlanta gas stations

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police reported at least seven separate incidences in 2022 where officers have recovered guns stashed inside gas stations and convenience stores. “We often get consent to go inside and we remove guns from behind candy bars, in the cooler – areas where it’s been stashed...
