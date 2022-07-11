ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlyle, IL

2022 07/11 – Savanna Grace Broughton and Brooke-Lynn Kay Broughton

By Bruce Kropp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSavanna Grace Broughton, age 17, and Brooke-Lynn Kay Broughton, age 15, passed away as a result of an automobile accident on Friday, July 8, 2022. Savanna was born on June 3, 2005, in West Point, Mississippi. Brooke-Lynn was born in West Point on September 4, 2006. Their parents, Scott and Amanda...

2022 07/15 – Dale L. Jones

Dale L. Jones, 95, of Dix, passed away at 9:25 a.m., Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Mt. Vernon Countryside Manor, in Mt. Vernon. He was born March 8, 1927, in Carter Nine, Oklahoma, the son of John E. and Katherine Fannie (Valentine) Jones. He was married for 75 years to Nina C. Roberson, and they were married on July 19, 1947, at his parent’s home in Dix, by Byron Bruce. She survives in Mt. Vernon.
DIX, IL
2022 07/15 – Carlene M. Michael

Carlene M. Michael, age 90 of Hoyleton passed away at 5:32 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Washington County Hospital in Nashville. She was born on February 5, 1932, in Hoyleton, the daughter of Martin and Erna Storck Neuhaus. She married Earl C. Michael on April 15, 1951, in Hoyleton and he passed away on June 10, 2006.
HOYLETON, IL
2022 – 07/16 – James Louis Shoemaker

James Louis Shoemaker passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on July 12, 2022. He was born on September 1, 1932, to Perry Earl and Flo Lee (Taylor) Shoemaker in Tamaroa, IL. He married Wilma Hottes in DuQuoin, IL on March 26, 1955, and she survives him as well as a sister, Joan Emling. He has a daughter Brenda (Don) Benton and son James A. (Lisa) Shoemaker and five grandchildren: Justin (Deana) Shoemaker, Brandon Shoemaker, Jessi (Jason) Book, Donovan (Esther) Benton, and Niklas Shoemaker, and a special friend Ceirra Moxley. Great Grandchildren include Logan Shoemaker, Jack Shoemaker, Emery Book, Elias Book, Ensley Book, Walter Benton, Megan (Travis) Klotz, Jamie Redman, Sydney Redman and fiancé Hunter Gammon, and “bonus” Great Granddaughters Carly Arnoldy and Eryn Starr. Great Great Grandchildren are Elsie Klotz, Hadley Klotz, Reis Carter, and Ledger Simonton, and numerous nieces and nephews.
TAMAROA, IL
2022 07/14 – Harlen Leon Frye

Harlen Leon Frye, 94, of Louisville passed away peacefully at 10:45 pm, Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Burge House in Flora. Harlen was born on February 23, 1928, in Clay County the son of John R. and Rosie (Reed) Frye. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. When he returned home, he married Mary Ann Bay on September 10, 1949, at the St. Stephen Catholic Church in Flora, and they shared 63 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on October 5, 2013.
LOUISVILLE, IL
2022 07/16 – Jerry ‘Chief’ Kline

Jerry “Chief” Kline, age 70, of Farina, passed away at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Carle Hospital in Champaign, Illinois. The funeral service will be at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Edgewood Full Gospel Church in Edgewood, Illinois. Mariah Logan will be officiating. There will be a two-hour visitation prior to the service. The burial will be at Farina Cemetery. Memorials may go to Edgewood Full Gospel Church “BIG Group” Student Ministries or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.
FARINA, IL
2022 07/14 – Kathern ‘Cleo’ Wadkins

Kathern “Cleo” Wadkins, age 86 of Patoka IL, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Odin Care Center. Cleo was born June 17, 1936, in St. Louis, MO the daughter of Carl and Martha (Longwell) Splechter. Cleo is survived by daughters, Cathy (Wadkins) Quick and husband Albert...
PATOKA, IL
2022 07/15 – Mary D. Goodwin

Mary D. Goodwin, 57, of Centralia, formerly of Lincoln, Illinois, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022. Mary enjoyed watching wrestling, cooking and baking, and spending time with her family. Per Mary’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and no public services will be held. Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home at 235 North...
CENTRALIA, IL
Vandalia’s Lotz To Play At Kaskaskia College

Vandalia Vandal Jaydon Lotz, who just finished off a very strong Senior season, will continue his education and baseball career at Kaskaskia College this fall. Jaydon joins other recent Vandals grads, including Richie Well, Kelly Jones, Blake Morrison and Nathan Casey, to play baseball at K-C. This past season Jaydon hit .478 with 8 Home Runs and 25 RBI and was also a top starter for the Vandals, with one of his best games coming in his next-to-last high school start when he threw a 2 hitter versus top seed Paris in the Regional Semi-Final.
VANDALIA, IL
2022 07/15 – Lester Truman Byrd, Jr.

Lester Truman Byrd, Jr. 92, of Centralia, passed away in peace surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. Lester served in the U.S. Air Force where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. Following his service, Lester worked in the private sector as an accomplished engineer and scientist, including work on rocket guidance systems, radar systems, automated test equipment for aircraft, battery technology, and more. Many times, his work took him across the country and around the world. No matter how accomplished he was at work, Lester always put his family first. The job he most excelled at was as a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a role model to many and was always there to help or provide advice. Lester enjoyed photography, he first developed skills in camera and darkroom techniques while in the Air Force and deployed to a remote outpost on St. Lawrence Island in the Bering Sea. Lester continued his photography hobby years later during civilian life when he set up a darkroom in his home basement. His son David recalls as a young child watching his father develop film and seeing the latent image emerge from the paper in the developing tray as if by magic. This inspired David to learn these skills and later to use them many times during his engineering and graphics careers. Lester was skilled at repairing just about everything. Several times he remarked that working as a repair man in his teen years was one of the best jobs that he ever had. He always insisted on repairing his cars and generously took time to teach his sons the basics of mechanical repair. His son Gary learned these skills especially well and went on to become an auto mechanic and later to work as a machinist for a major aircraft company.
CENTRALIA, IL
Odin School Superintendent still hopeful for school to start on time

Odin School Superintendent Melinda Kirgan is still hopeful for construction work to be mostly completed to start school on time next month. She gave an update to the school board Wednesday night. “We are moving right along and I think we are in good shape. It looks like at the...
ODIN, IL
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Swansea, IL USA

Hello, my name is Austin and I’m a 30 year old Man. I went disc golfing with 4 friends and my wife last night and we lost 3 discs in the woods between us all on different holes. So this morning I got up with the Sunrise and went out on my own to see if I would have better luck finding them in brighter light. It was a beautiful warm morning so I brought my dog as well. After being super excited about finding all 3 discs in under an hour, which was pretty good considering the size of the course, I had a walk back to my car about 3/4 of a mile. Half way back near one of the baskets I saw something on the ground and I don’t like litter so I figured I’d pick it up. It happened to be this heart and I thought it was kind of cool so I Kept it. I went to my last day of leadership at church for our youth group because we are moving in 2 weeks, I’m now painting at my in-laws to help them out, and my wife and 2 girls came as well so it’s been an awesome day so far. I just showed my wife and mother in law and they also thought it was cool to find so I decided to actually post this! Thank you for a spark of joy in a blessed life 🙏🏼
SWANSEA, IL
Police Beat for Thursday, July 14th, 2022

A 48-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Wamac Police on a felony failure to appear in court warrant on a pending violation of order of protection case. Timothy Marshall of Clinmar was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $30,000 bond. 29-year-old...
MARION COUNTY, IL
My Just Desserts owner has died

The owner of My Just Desserts in downtown Alton has died after a weekend auto accident in Jamaica. Yvonne Campbell and her family were vacationing there and following an event they had attended, the taxi they were in was in an accident. Others in the vehicle also sustained severe injuries.
ALTON, IL
Public invited to welcome reality stars to Benton this Wednesday

BENTON - The public is invited to welcome reality TV stars who will be landing in Benton this week for a new television show. The event will take place this Wednesday at the Benton Municipal Airport from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The "special welcome event" will include food trucks on...
BENTON, IL
GoFundMe launched for Alton house fire victim

ALTON – A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the victim of a Friday morning house fire in Alton. At about 5:40 a.m. July 8, a house fire broke out on the1300 block of Taylor Avenue in Alton. Francine Jackson, who had lived at the home, watched the fire from across the street with neighborhood friends and her brother, Ronald, amazed at how quickly the blaze spread through the modern-construction house on Friday morning.
ALTON, IL
Police Beat for Wednesday, July 13th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested two persons in connection with an alleged domestic battery Tuesday night. 47-year-old Tonya Pannell of South Pearl in Sandoval was arrested for alleged domestic battery. 62-year-old Troy White of Hester Street in Centralia was arrested for domestic battery and not reporting a domestic battery. 43-year-old Renee Clifton...
CENTRALIA, IL
Eckert's peaches ripe for the picking starting Wednesday

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Pick-your-own peaches is back starting Wednesday at Eckert's Farm in Belleville, Illinois. Visitors will also be able to pick their own blackberries and vegetables. You will need to purchase a field access pass to pick-your-own fruits and veggies. It starts at $2.50 during the week, and...
BELLEVILLE, IL
Madison murder trial begins Tuesday

EDWARDSVILLE — Two suspects laid in wait for hours Dec. 7, 2021, before one of them shot and killed Andre Hutson of St. Louis in an attempt to rob him, a prosecutors told a jury Tuesday. Assistant Madison County State’s Attorney Mike Stewart told the jury in his opening...
MADISON COUNTY, IL

