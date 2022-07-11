2022 07/11 – Savanna Grace Broughton and Brooke-Lynn Kay Broughton

James Louis Shoemaker passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on July 12, 2022. He was born on September 1, 1932, to Perry Earl and Flo Lee (Taylor) Shoemaker in Tamaroa, IL. He married Wilma Hottes in DuQuoin, IL on March 26, 1955, and she survives him as well as a sister, Joan Emling. He has a daughter Brenda (Don) Benton and son James A. (Lisa) Shoemaker and five grandchildren: Justin (Deana) Shoemaker, Brandon Shoemaker, Jessi (Jason) Book, Donovan (Esther) Benton, and Niklas Shoemaker, and a special friend Ceirra Moxley. Great Grandchildren include Logan Shoemaker, Jack Shoemaker, Emery Book, Elias Book, Ensley Book, Walter Benton, Megan (Travis) Klotz, Jamie Redman, Sydney Redman and fiancé Hunter Gammon, and “bonus” Great Granddaughters Carly Arnoldy and Eryn Starr. Great Great Grandchildren are Elsie Klotz, Hadley Klotz, Reis Carter, and Ledger Simonton, and numerous nieces and nephews.
