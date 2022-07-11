2022 07/11 – Savanna Grace Broughton and Brooke-Lynn Kay Broughton

Lester Truman Byrd, Jr. 92, of Centralia, passed away in peace surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. Lester served in the U.S. Air Force where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. Following his service, Lester worked in the private sector as an accomplished engineer and scientist, including work on rocket guidance systems, radar systems, automated test equipment for aircraft, battery technology, and more. Many times, his work took him across the country and around the world. No matter how accomplished he was at work, Lester always put his family first. The job he most excelled at was as a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a role model to many and was always there to help or provide advice. Lester enjoyed photography, he first developed skills in camera and darkroom techniques while in the Air Force and deployed to a remote outpost on St. Lawrence Island in the Bering Sea. Lester continued his photography hobby years later during civilian life when he set up a darkroom in his home basement. His son David recalls as a young child watching his father develop film and seeing the latent image emerge from the paper in the developing tray as if by magic. This inspired David to learn these skills and later to use them many times during his engineering and graphics careers. Lester was skilled at repairing just about everything. Several times he remarked that working as a repair man in his teen years was one of the best jobs that he ever had. He always insisted on repairing his cars and generously took time to teach his sons the basics of mechanical repair. His son Gary learned these skills especially well and went on to become an auto mechanic and later to work as a machinist for a major aircraft company.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO