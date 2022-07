All are invited to join in on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, from 6 – 8 p.m. at City Hall Park for the annual National Night Out celebration.

National Night Out is a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. It is a great way to meet your Police Officers, City Councilmembers, and neighbors.

Free pizza, music, and family fun will be provided.

“We hope to see you there!”