One of the nation's top 2024 recruits on Florida State: 'They must've gave up or something'

A few months ago, Desmond Ricks seemed close to giving Florida State his verbal commitment.

Landing Ricks, the top-ranked cornerback in the 2024 recruiting class, would have been quite the catch for the Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell. The Bradenton IMG Academy product also is ranked as the No. 2 overall player, per each of the three major recruiting services.

But on Saturday, Ricks excluded FSU from his top-10 school list. In an interview with the recruiting website On3, he gave a stunning quote that explained why the Seminoles didn’t make his cut.

“I haven’t heard from them in months,” Ricks said. “They must've gave up or something.”

Practically every major college football program has pursued Ricks. FSU’s in-state rivals, Miami and Florida, and coach Deion Sanders' Jackson State were included in Ricks’ top-10 list. Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, LSU and USC also made the group.

Ricks landed a scholarship offer from the Seminoles on Aug. 3, 2020. He publicly named FSU as his top school after taking an unofficial recruiting visit to campus in March and April. In the last three months, Ricks supposedly soured on the Seminoles.

"He's an outstanding player," said Tom Lemming, a recruiting analyst for CBS Sports Network. "IMG only identifies and recruits All-Americans. He was already like an All-American type kid. So they obviously knew he was a talented guy. He's got good size and can run. He's a big-time player.

He would have been a major catch for FSU. He's got all of the talent in the world."

Other top recruits respond

It’s possible that FSU soured on Ricks for off-the-field reasons.

Or maybe the Seminole coaching staff still communicated with Ricks but not enough to satisfy him. Or maybe Ricks had some sort of convoluted strategy in mind. Regardless, Ricks’ quote inspired some revealing responses on social media. A few of the nation’s top recruits publicly agreed with Ricks’ sentiment.

Below are comments from three recruits who received FSU scholarship offers:

• Buford (Georgia) High athlete KJ Bolden, 247Sports’ No. 3 overall player in the 2024 class: “He not wrong.”

• Philadelphia St. Joseph’s Prep School cornerback Omillio Agard, 247Sports’ No. 75 overall player in the 2024 class: “Same wit me.”

• Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark's Dee Crayton, a four-star linebacker in the 2023 class: "Tellin ya mane."

Moving forward

The Seminoles otherwise have recruited the 2024 class well.

It’s still early in the process, but their four-player class comes in at No. 2 overall nationally on 247Sports, Rivals and On3. The class includes running back Kameron Davis, quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, wide receiver Camdon Frier and safety Jordan Pride.

FSU’s 2023 class, though, has fallen behind.

The Seminoles have recruited the trenches and quarterbacks at a high level this cycle, but they have lost key battles at essentially every other position. The 10-player group comes in at No. 18 nationally, per On3. But Rivals and 247Sports rank the class No. 42 and No. 46, respectively.

First-year head coaches Mario Cristobal (Miami) and Billy Napier (Florida) have higher-ranked 2023 classes.

Cristobal has especially been off to a hot start. Miami's 13-player class comes in at No. 7 (On3), No. 10 (247Sports) and No. 11 (Rivals). Florida's 12-player class ranks No. 14 (On3), No. 23 (Rivals) and No. 25 (247Sports).

