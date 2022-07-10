Four from Lubbock area earn first-team TSWA all-state softball honors
Four players from Lubbock-area squads earned first-team selections onto the Texas Sports Writers Association's all-state softball teams, which were released this weekend.
Makenna Sandoval and Tatiana Trotter were each chosen as first-team honorees in Class 5A after helping the Lady Plainsmen to the team's first appearance in the region championship.
Idalou's Hailey Van Beekum was the first-team first baseman in Class 3A. In Class 1A, Callie Edwards of Borden County was chosen as the first-team second baseman.
Monterey finished with a total of four players chosen to TSWA all-state teams with pitcher Anays Perez and shortstop Alexis Lusk each earning third-team honors. Lubbock-Cooper first baseman Kimber Craig was also a third team selection.
Madi Englund (third base) and Samantha Gatcia (outfield) of Slaton were third-team selections in Class 3A. Sudan's Gracyn Schultz (utility) was a third team honoree in Class 2A.
Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Softball
Lubbock-area Honorees
CLASS 5A
First Team ‒ Makenna Sandoval, second base, Monterey; Tatiana Trotter, third base, Monterey
Third Team ‒ Anays Perez, pitcher, Monterey; Kimber Craig, first base, Lubbock-Cooper; Alexis Lusk, shortstop, Monterey
CLASS 3A
First Team ‒ Hailey Van Beekum, first base, Idalou
Third Team ‒ Madi Englund, third base, Slaton; Samantha Gatica, outfield, Slaton
Honorable Mention ‒ Belle Arguello, pitcher, Idalou; Jadeyn Merrill, pitcher, Lamesa; Zoey Sieuentes, shotstop, Lamesa; Teresa Mendez, third base, Idalou
CLASS 2A
Third Team ‒ Gracyn Schultz, utility, Sudan
Honorable Mention ‒ Gabryela Martinez, catcher, Ralls; Rhiley Elliott, first base, Ralls
CLASS 1A
First Team ‒ Callie Edwards, second base, Borden County
Honorable Mention ‒ Rexi Sanders, pitcher, Borden County; Allison Buchanan, shortstop, Borden County
