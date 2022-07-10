Four from Lubbock area earn first-team TSWA all-state softball honors

Four players from Lubbock-area squads earned first-team selections onto the Texas Sports Writers Association's all-state softball teams, which were released this weekend.

Makenna Sandoval and Tatiana Trotter were each chosen as first-team honorees in Class 5A after helping the Lady Plainsmen to the team's first appearance in the region championship.

Idalou's Hailey Van Beekum was the first-team first baseman in Class 3A. In Class 1A, Callie Edwards of Borden County was chosen as the first-team second baseman.

Monterey finished with a total of four players chosen to TSWA all-state teams with pitcher Anays Perez and shortstop Alexis Lusk each earning third-team honors. Lubbock-Cooper first baseman Kimber Craig was also a third team selection.

Madi Englund (third base) and Samantha Gatcia (outfield) of Slaton were third-team selections in Class 3A. Sudan's Gracyn Schultz (utility) was a third team honoree in Class 2A.

Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Softball

Lubbock-area Honorees

CLASS 5A

First Team ‒ Makenna Sandoval, second base, Monterey; Tatiana Trotter, third base, Monterey

Third Team ‒ Anays Perez, pitcher, Monterey; Kimber Craig, first base, Lubbock-Cooper; Alexis Lusk, shortstop, Monterey

CLASS 3A

First Team ‒ Hailey Van Beekum, first base, Idalou

Third Team ‒ Madi Englund, third base, Slaton; Samantha Gatica, outfield, Slaton

Honorable Mention ‒ Belle Arguello, pitcher, Idalou; Jadeyn Merrill, pitcher, Lamesa; Zoey Sieuentes, shotstop, Lamesa; Teresa Mendez, third base, Idalou

CLASS 2A

Third Team ‒ Gracyn Schultz, utility, Sudan

Honorable Mention ‒ Gabryela Martinez, catcher, Ralls; Rhiley Elliott, first base, Ralls

CLASS 1A

First Team ‒ Callie Edwards, second base, Borden County

Honorable Mention ‒ Rexi Sanders, pitcher, Borden County; Allison Buchanan, shortstop, Borden County