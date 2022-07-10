ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

New closures start Monday for next stage of Purple Line construction in Indianapolis

By Vickie Binkley
cbs4indy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – A new phase of Purple Line construction is scheduled to begin Monday, July 11th in Indianapolis according to IndyGo. Crews will start what’s expected to be a 130-day closure along 38th Street between Keystone and...

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Bridge reopening on SW side, additional work planned

INDIANAPOLIS – A southwest side bridge will open ahead of schedule while another project will require some closures this week. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the Madison Avenue bridge over I-465 and Lick Creek will reopen ahead of schedule this week. The bridge closed in February and will allow for additional lanes of I-465 to cross underneath.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

10-4 Good Buddy! Top Truck Stops In Central Indiana

Trucking is responsible for most of the overland freight movement in the United States, with the market being worth $732.3 billion. The U.S. employs an estimated 8.9 million people in trucking-related jobs; nearly 3.5 million are truck drivers. Driving large tractor-trailers or delivery trucks is one of the largest occupations in the United States. The forecast for the trucking industry by the American Trucking Association predicts freight tonnage in the U.S. to grow 24%.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Gunshot-detection sensors go up on Indianapolis east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gunshot detection sensors, new technology piloted by Indianapolis police, have begun to be installed in east-side neighborhoods. James Wilson is chief executive officer of Circle Up Indy, which describes itself as a business and community organization that focuses on economics, education, employment, mentoring, and health services for youth and families in the community. Wilson is also the organization’s community-police liaison.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Indianapolis, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Government
City
Keystone, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
City
Lawrence, IN
FOX59

Dump truck wedged under Westfield bridge

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A dump truck driver found himself nearly ten feet in the air after wedging his truck underneath a bridge and causing the nose of his truck to go airborne. The Westfield Fire Department said the crash occurred on 191st Street under the southbound side of the U.S. 31 bridge. The bed of […]
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Rising costs pause a State Road 37 raised roundabout in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Soaring construction costs are forcing an indefinite delay on a major State Road 37 project in Fishers. The city says the 141st Street intersection is scheduled to be the last one of four changed into a raised roundabout, but now city officials aren’t sure when construction will resume.
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Zionsville government unable to pay of its bills

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The town of Zionsville is the 14th-fastest-growing community in Indiana, and census numbers show it’s grown to 29,340 people, adding more than 4,800 residents since 2010. Today, the mayor and the council members don’t know how much money the town on the northwest border...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purple Line#Downtown Indianapolis#Urban Construction#Emerson Avenues
cbs4indy.com

IMPD launches gunshot detection system pilot program on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — There’s a five-square-mile section of the eastside that is more prone to violence than almost any other part of Indianapolis. Last year, 12% of the homicides and 18% of the non-fatal shootings the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigated occurred in an area including the intersection of East 10th and North Rural Streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Police: Bicyclist struck side of truck, airlifted from scene

A bicyclist was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis after she struck a truck while riding on Old State Road 46 this weekend. Lt. Mike Horn with the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department responded to a crash on July 9 after dispatch reported a woman had ran into a truck while coming down the hill near the Hard Truth Hills entrance and intersection of Snyder Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Boone County hires urban planners for Lilly manufacturing project

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Boone County commissioners have hired an urban-planning company to assist them in preparations for construction of an Eli Lilly and Co. manufacturing facility, a marketing consultancy announced Wednesday. The Indianapolis-headquartered pharmaceutical company plans to invest $2.1 billion to develop two facilities in the state’s proposed...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

2 shot, 1 dead on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Indy’s east side on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched on report of a person shot at 4:55 p.m. to an apartment complex located at the 1900 block of Wallace Avenue, a neighborhood near Emerson and 21st Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
cbs4indy.com

Bodies pulled from pond identified as missing Indianapolis man, 3 children

INDIANAPOLIS — The four bodies pulled from a pond on the southwest of Indianapolis Tuesday evening have been confirmed to be those of a missing Indianapolis man and his three young children. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 27-year-old Kyle Moorman, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
point2homes.com

2420 Boyer Lane, Indianapolis, Marion County, IN, 46217

Enjoy your privacy w/out giving up the perks of a city – Live here & enjoy a comfortable & convenient lifestyle. Hop on the interchange at SR37 & Southport Rd – go anywhere in metro area! Min.to dtwn Indy&Indy Intern.Airport; blocks from shopping, dining&parks. Private entr.twnhm w/spacious 2-car att.sits on a tree-lined rear yd-perfect for pets.You’ll love the 10’x10’ screened porch+patio for morning java&entertaining friends! Open kit.w/SSrefrig.42” cabs&dining liv.areas on main&upper lev-new vinyl plank/new carpet.Main level-9’ clgs!Newer A/C unit.Almost 1,800sf-lg loft,2BR ea w/walk-in,mstr w/jetted jac&sep shower,dbl sink 2.5 BA.Low mo.fee:water,sewer,Clbhse,pool,lawncare,ext.bldg maint.professional management, snow and trash removal.
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Death investigation underway on Indy’s near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found dead on Indy’s southeast side early Wednesday morning. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3000 block of East Bradbury Avenue just after midnight Wednesday. When they arrived, they found one person dead. The IMPD is investigating...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy