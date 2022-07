NEWTOWN, PA — It’s been a very busy couple of months for Tracey Mechanical, the full-service contractor serving the commercial and industrial markets in the Philadelphia area. The company, which was founded and incorporated in 1972, is approaching its 50-year mark in business this fall. Now, Frank Venonsky, a 28-year veteran of the business, has become the fourth owner and CEO, and is excited to grow the business and lead it into its next chapter.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO