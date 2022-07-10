Grays Harbor County woman who died in rollover crash has been identified

A Grays Harbor County woman who died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday morning has been identified, according to Washington State Patrol.

Darolyn L. Theel, 48, of Copalis Beach, died at the scene. Her family was notified by the Grays Harbor County Coroner, according to the State Patrol.

About 9:40 a.m. Friday, Theel was headed north on state Route 109, west of Hoquiam. Troopers say the Honda Pilot went off the road and rolled several times before ejecting her from the vehicle.

She was not wearing her seat belt, according to the State Patrol.

The wreck blocked the road for about four hours. The crash is under investigation.