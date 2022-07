The college football season is drawing closer by the day but the majority of talk surrounding the sport is focused on conference realignment. In late June, it was announced that USC and UCLA would be departing the Pac-12 for the Big Ten as of 2025. Ever since, the rumor mill has been churning around the country with talks of specific teams making moves to the Big Ten or SEC.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO