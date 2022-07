HOUSTON — Law enforcement arrested a woman accused of defrauding banks millions of dollars in Harris County on July 7. Deputies of Harris County Precinct 4 reported Monday the arrest and search warrant of Roekeicha Brisby and her business, Rose Credit Repair. Through Brisby's business, she would present herself in the manner of a financial consultant and advertise the increase in one's credit scores and the removal of credit loans, defrauding banks of over $3 million.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO