Report: Manchester United Interested In Signing Lazio Goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha Following Dean Henderson Exit

According to reports, Manchester United is closing in a deal for the signing of Goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha from Serie A Tim.

According to reports, Manchester United is closing in a deal for the signing of Goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha from Serie A Tim.

The Red Devils Goalkeeper Dean Henderson did not have many opportunities to show off his talent the last season.

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

As the English player was a substitute for the entire season, the 25-year-old was behind David De Gea and at the end of the campaign took a decision.

Henderson decided that it was the time to move on, to a club where he could be in the starting eleven to gain more experience and develop his career further.

In the beginning of the window, Newcastle showed interest for the English Goalkeeper but it never touched the ground as the North East side had other signing priorities.

IMAGO / PA Images

The last week, it was announced that Manchester United had reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest, it consisted on a year loan for Dean Henderson.

Now, the Old Trafford side is keen on signing a goalie to fill the empty spot left by the Tricky Trees' new Goalkeeper.

According to a recent report from Journalist Geoff Peters from Talk Sport: Manchester United are closing in on a deal for goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

The 27-year-old Albanian international is available on a free transfer after leaving Lazio.

Fulham were keen and enquired but they’re due to sign Bernd Leno from Arsenal instead.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon