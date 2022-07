As any parent knows, traveling with children is equal parts rewarding and stressful. Strollers often make the entire process easier by containing the littlest of our littles, but it's important to find one that is compact, lightweight, and sturdy enough for the long haul. That's why we like the Summer Infant 3D Lite Convenience Stroller, an aluminum stroller that usually sells for nearly $100. But on Amazon Prime Day, you can score this hot ride for just $79.99.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO